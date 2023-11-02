NFP Preview: EUR/USD Surges to Test 50-day EMA Ahead of Jobs Report

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 9:48 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Report Key Points

  • Traders are expecting the October NFP report to show 179K net new jobs and average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m.
  • The immediate market impact of this week’s jobs report may be smaller than usual with another NFP report and two CPI reports scheduled before the Fed’s next meeting.
  • A weaker-than-expected NFP report could accelerate the selling in the US dollar (buying in EUR/USD) for a move up toward the top of the flag pattern above 1.0700.

When is the October NFP Report?

The US Non-Farm Payrolls report for October will be released at 8:30 ET on Friday, November 3.

October NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show 179K net new jobs were created in October, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8%:

fx_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_11022023

Source: StoneX

October NFP Report Analysis and Forecast

Coming on the back of a relatively noncommittal monetary policy meeting from Jerome Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve, the October Non-Farm Payrolls report is unlikely to provide a decisive reading on the health of the jobs market and the US economy more broadly. Indeed, with another NFP report, as well as two CPI reports, scheduled for release ahead of the next Fed meeting, the immediate market impact of this week’s jobs report may be smaller than usual.

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report, but due to the vagaries of the economic calendar, we won’t get access to the ISM Services PMI report until after the NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 46.8, down more than 4 points from last month’s 51.2 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 113K net new jobs, above last month’s 89K reading but below the 149K traders were expecting.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims held steady near 210K this month.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to an in-line reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 125-250k range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.2% m/m last month, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_11022023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The world’s most widely-traded currency pair is in rally mode as of writing on Thursday, with EUR/USD on the verge of breaking conclusively above its 50-day EMA for the first time since August. From a bigger picture perspective, the pair remains within a possible “bearish flag” pattern, which could point to a continuation lower if rates drop out of the near-term bullish channel, but for now, the short-term momentum is clearly to the topside.

A weaker-than-expected jobs report could accelerate the selling in the US dollar (buying in EUR/USD) for a move up toward the top of the flag pattern above 1.0700. Meanwhile, a strong jobs report that keeps one last interest rate hike on the table from the Fed could reverse the near-term bullish momentum and take EUR/USD back to the bottom of its bearish flag pattern below 1.0600.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP Fed Forex EUR/USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 faces reversal risk if dovish rates narrative unravels
Today 03:23 AM
USD, yields retrace further, RBA meeting could be live: The Week Ahead
Today 02:50 AM
AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:46 PM
Nasdaq rally answers trader’s question: are we there yet?
Yesterday 05:44 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stocks extend post-FOMC gains ahead of AAPL, NFP
Yesterday 04:53 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise on bets that the Fed has finished hiking
Yesterday 02:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 5, 2023 03:54 PM
      jobs_02
      NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      August 31, 2023 02:18 PM
        united_states_03
        PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 26, 2023 11:13 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.