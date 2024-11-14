Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Spills Back into Support

Oil prices plunged more than 8% off the monthly high with WTI approaching critical support near the yearly lows. A multi-timeframe view of the Oil technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 14, 2024 1:30 PM
Energy
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly, Daily & Intraday Trade Levels

  • Oil prices plunge 8.1% off post-election / November high- approaching multi-month consolidation lows
  • WTI testing near-term support into monthly range lows- risk for price inflection
  • Resistance 70.44/59, 71.93-72.46, 73.88/96 (key)- Support 67.48, 65.62-66.31 (key), 63.63

Crude oil prices are trading near the monthly lows with the post-election sell-off now approaching the lower bounds of a multi-week consolidation pattern. WTI has been alternating between weekly gains & losses for the past five-weeks and the although the medium-term risk remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into key support near the yearly lows. Battle lines drawn on the weekly, daily, and 240min WTI technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Oil Price Chart- WTI Weekly- Crude Trade Outlook-CL Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Oil Price Forecast, we noted that WTI was approaching, “key technical support into the yearly lows and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into this confluence zone. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 65.62-66.31- rallies should be limited to the yearly open IF price is heading for a break lower with a close below this key pivot zone needed to fuel the next major leg in price.”

WTI registered an intraweek low at 66.70 that week before rebounding with the US election recovery unable to mark a weekly close above the yearly open at 71.33. The pullback responded to consolidation support this week and once again, the short-side may be vulnerable here as price continues to show signs of exhaustion just ahead of this key support zone.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Oil Price Chart- WTI Daily- Crude Trade Outlook-CL Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A look at the daily chart shows WTI continuing to trade within the confines of the descending pitchfork extending off the July high. Note that the 75% parallel converged on resistance into the monthly open with the rally capped by the August low-day close (LDC) / June Low at 71.93-72.46. Key resistance / bearish invalidation remains unchanged at the October high-day reversal close (HDC) / 61.8% retracement of the October decline at 73.88/96.

Oil Price Chart – WTI 240min

 Oil Price Chart- WTI 240min- Crude Trade Outlook-CL Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A closer look at oil price action shows WTI trading within the confines of an embedded ascending pitchfork with the lower parallel catching the lows for now. Initial support rests with the October LDC at 67.48 with a break below critical support at 65.62-66.31 still needed to mark downtrend resumption. Subsequent support objectives rest at the 2023 low at 63.61 and the 2020 high-week close (HWC) / 100% extension of the 2023 decline at 59.16-60.31- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The oil sell-off is approaching the lower bounds of a multi-week range with near-term price action trading into slope support today. From a trading standpoint. A good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- look for a reaction on a stretch towards key support near the 66-handle. Rallies should be limited to the monthly open at 70.51 IF price is heading for a break with a close below 65.62 needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Oil Crude Oil WTI Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:01 PM
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:54 PM
      japan_07
      Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 27, 2024 05:00 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 26, 2024 06:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.