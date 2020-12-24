Pattern play Plains GP Holdings LP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 24, 2020 5:45 AM
0 views
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), a provider of storage, transportation and marketing of crude oil, broke out to the upside of a short-term bullish pennant pattern that began to form in early-December. The simple moving averages (SMAs) just turned bullish, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA just crossed above the 200-day SMA. If price can manage to stay above the upper trendline of the pattern, then price will likely advance towards the 9.80 and 10.50 resistance levels. On the other hand, if price falls below the upper trendline, traders should look to 8.55 for support. If price is not able to bounce off of 8.55 and falls below it, it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to 7.80.       

Market chart demonstrating Pattern Play Plains Gp Holdings Lp. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Yesterday 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Yesterday 01:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:46 PM
    stocks_07
    S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 4, 2023 02:23 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 4, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 4, 2023 12:30 PM
        channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
        IPO stocks outlook: Arm, Instacart, VinFast, Klaviyo & Birkenstock
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 3, 2023 04:27 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.