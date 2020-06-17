Powell A full recovery is unlikely

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 16, 2020 9:50 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee: "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely." Anyway, investors were encouraged by upbeat retail sales readings and a news report of a potential one-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan by the government.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and remains capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long 99.00 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at yearly bottom at 94.60. A second one would be set at horizontal support at 93.80.
Market chart demonstrating Powell A Full Recovery Is Unlikely. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 

Related tags: Forex Forex Powell

Latest market news

AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:50 AM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:08 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 11, 2023 05:13 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 10, 2023 11:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.