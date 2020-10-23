Ready for a Breakout EURAUD

October 23, 2020 6:36 AM
3 views
Market chart showing uptrend

Next week the ECB meets, and economists feel they will likely keep stimulus “unchanged” while they wait for staff projections at the December meeting.  Meanwhile, the RBA recently suggested that they are ready to buy longer term bonds and provide more QE now.  What does this potentially mean for EUR/AUD?

EUR/AUD

Market chart demonstrating Ready For A Breakout the EURO(EUR) to AUD. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The pair has been trading in a sideway channel since early June between 1.6033 and 1.6592, as it had pulled back from the overbought levels after the coronavirus outbreak In March.  However, on Monday, the pair broke out and closed about the channel and right at the 200 Day Moving Average near 1.6635.  The pair traded to a high of 1.6827, before pulling back and trapping weak longs, printing a low today of 1.6553 (back in the channel and currently oscillating around the 200 Day Moving Average.

Market chart demonstrating Ready For A Breakout the EURO(EUR)aid. Published in October 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Savoy traders may have looked at a 240-minute time frame and seen the completion of a flag pattern near the lows of the pullback, as well as horizontal support, and went long.   However, there are still opportunities to enter long positions for those traders who feel this pullback was just a correction, and  near the beginning of a longer rising trend. EUD/AUD is currently trading near short-term horizontal resistance near 1.6650.  A close above this level may give bulls an opportunity to enter, looking for a larger move on the daily timeframe.  Next resistance is at the top of the flag near 1.6712 and they the recent highs at 1.6827. Their resistance (and possible initial target) is the early May highs near 1.7200.  First support  (and possible stop level) is at 1.6553 and then Monday’s low at 1.6485.

EUR/AUD has potential for a large upside move on a daily timeframe.  Proper risk management will help to minimize losses if the pair heads lower.



Related tags: AUD EUR Forex ECB

Latest market news

Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Today 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Today 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
Today 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.