SARB hikes rates by 25bps; 50bps expected

January 26, 2023 3:47 PM
46 views
multiple currencies

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) hiked interest rates by 25bps to bring the key rate to 7.25% at its January meeting.  Expectations were for an increase to 50bps.  Although the hike was motivated by an increase in inflation, the hike was held to an increase of only 25bps as the bank was concerned about the economic outlook, primarily due to the ever-increasing rolling power cuts (up to 11 hours per day). SARB left its outlook on Core CPI unchanged at 4.3% for 2022, but cut the forecast to 5.3% for 2023 (from 5.5% previously) and to 4.7% in 2024 (from 4.8% previously).  In addition, the central bank cut GDP to 0.3% in 2023 (previously 1.1%) and to 0.7% in 2024 (from previously 1.4%).  SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that worsening blackouts could reduce growth by as much as 2% this year.  Scheduled blackouts, or load shedding, is nothing new in South Africa. Eskom, the state-owned energy company, has failed to upgrade its aging, coal powered, facilities. Load shedding is costing companies millions of dollars.

On a daily timeframe, USD/ZAR has been moving higher since making 2022 lows on March 31st at 14.3997.  The pair rose in an upward sloping channel.  However, when USD/ZAR bounced off the bottom trendline of the channel on August 15th, 2022, price rose higher within the channel in an ascending wedge formation.  The pair made a triple top in October near 18.5790 before breaking below the wedge on November 4th, 2022 and pulled back to the bottom trendline of the longer-term channel near 17.3528.  Since then, USD/ZAR has primarily been trading between 17.000 and 17.7000.  Currently, price is converging at the 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages, as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 31st, 2022, low to the October 2022 highs, between 16.9115 and 17.1428.

Daily USD/ZAR Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/ZAR has formed a flag formation off the recent lows.  After the SARB dovish rate hike, the pair bounced off the bottom trendline of the flag and the 50% retracement from the lows of January 12th to the highs of January 19th, near 17.0323.  If price breaks above the flag, the first resistance level is the highs of January 19th at 17.3747.  Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance at 17.5025, then the flag target at 17.6837.  However, if the top trendline of the flag pattern holds, first support is at the 50-Day Moving Average of 17.1427 (see daily).  Below there, price can fall to Thursday’s low at 17.0323, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the above mentioned timeframe at 16.9515.

240 Minute USD/ZAR Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The South African Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 25bps.  By the sound of things, it appears they could have gone with 50bps, but held back due to ongoing load shedding and the hit it may take on the economy.  As a result of the dovish hike, USD/ZAR has moved higher to the top trendline of a flag formation on the 240-minute timeframe.  If the pair breaks the top of the flag formation, it could be on its way to the target near 17.6837.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex SARB USD/ZAR Rand

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.