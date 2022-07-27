Silver: Can precious metals rebound despite Fed tightening?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 27, 2022 8:35 AM
29 views
Federal reserve name plaque on building
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The FOMC day finally arrives, and we are seeing some mild dollar selling ahead of it which is boosting the appeal of precious metals, yen and franc. Understandably, however, investors are refraining from opening any bold positions ahead of the Fed’s announcement. Will gold and silver be able to stage a reversal despite another likely 75 basis point hike from the Fed?

 

Investors are certainly assessing whether the front-loading of interest hikes in the US will only help to bring forward a potential recession and thus the time of eventual and inevitable interest rate cuts. At the same time, they realise that the Fed is not the only bank hiking rates, so it is a balancing game for FX traders.  

 

For precious metals traders and investors, there are two main factors to consider today. First, the rate decision itself – will it be 75 or 100 bps? Second, how the Fed views the economy and inflation in the months ahead to provide possible hints about the pace of tightening in the months ahead.

 

Before we discuss these points, let’s focus on precious metals prices first.

 

Gold-silver ratio turns lower at critical juncture

 

As far as the two precious metals are concerned, I am starting to like the potential of a sharp silver recovery given the fact that the gold-silver ratio has reached levels not seen since the height of the pandemic. In fact, the ratio has started to react after testing its pre-covid high of 93.34:

 

gold silver

 

The ratio is likely to decline more sharply if silver find more demand as it tests THIS key support area:

 

silver

 

The precious metal has spent a couple of weeks trying to figure out what it wants to do around long-term support area between $18 to $19, as per the above chart. Here, it has created several conflicting signals on the daily time frame in the last few days. The lack of follow-thru has frustrated both the bulls and bears alike. But on the weekly time frame, it looks like a possible bottom is being formed here, with prices turning positive on the week now.

 

That is, if the Fed doesn’t stand on the way!

 

Fed expected to hike by 75 basis points

 

The Fed certainly wants to achieve a soft landing, but recent signs suggest it might be more than just a soft-landing that the world’s largest economy is heading into.  Given the very hot inflation, it makes sense to continue with aggressive hikes for now. This is why a majority of analysts expect a 75-basis point rate hike today as the Fed attempts to bring 4-decade high inflation under control.

 

But what about September and beyond? We have seen signs of weakness in data, boosting recession fears. The big falls in commodity prices have also increased talks of peak inflation. The Fed will be aware of these developments and may therefore signal a slowdown in hiking. If that’s the case, then I would expect the dollar to drop, providing a good boost for precious metals.

 

As my colleague Matt Weller wrote in his full FOMC preview, a 75-basis-point hike will put all the focus on Fed Chairman Powell’s accompanying press conference. According to Weller,

 

 

  • “If the Chairman emphasizes the risks of a recession and downplays ongoing price pressures, traders will take the hint that rate increases may slow as we head into Q4, with a potential pause to the tightening cycle on the table in Q1.” BUT…
  • “If Powell focuses exclusively on getting inflation under control with no mention of economic growth, it would suggest elevated odds of continued rate hikes in the coming months, likely boosting the greenback and sniffing out the nascent bounce in equity indices.”

 

For analysts at Goldman Sachs, a convincing turn in the Dollar will “likely require more calming inflation news and more balanced Fed policy. While some of the very recent news on inflation has been encouraging, we think a tactical Dollar selloff will require some acknowledgement of this by Fed officials this week… we will primarily be focused on whether officials broaden that criteria to put more focus on slowing activity data. Until that shift is clearer, it will be difficult for the market to price a more accommodative Fed and a weaker Dollar.”

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Silver Trade Ideas FOMC Federal Reserve Gold

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Gold, Silver analysis: Metals extend recovery ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

commodities trading
European Open: Silver’s rally has been strong, but a pullback could be due
By:
Matt Simpson
January 4, 2023 06:05 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold dips despite softening signs of inflation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 11, 2022 04:17 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Recession Trade Keeps Risk Assets Under Pressure
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2022 12:35 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.