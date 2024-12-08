S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100

It was a slow grind higher for the S&P 500 last week, but the index touched the next major round level of 6100 and there’s no some open and unfilled gap around 6050.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Sunday 3:00 AM
stocks_02
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

S&P 500 Talking Points:

  • Stocks retained strength through the week with SPX rising to test the 6100 level on Friday.
  • Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday the index was still test the 6k level for support but that hasn’t traded since Black Friday. It remains as a possible spot of support should pullback themes develop.
  • I tracked the bigger picture backdrop for stocks in the Q4 forecast and you can access that in its entirety from the link below:

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

It’s been a slow and methodical move higher for US equities of late. There was a massive gap around the Presidential election last month; and then a pullback from that until support held at the top of that gap. But, since then, it’s pretty much been a straight-line higher with very little pullback along the way. There was a bit of resistance at the re-test of the 6k level a couple weeks ago, but that didn’t last for long as bulls grinded through that. And then this week saw buyers press up to the next psychological level at 6100, which set the high on Friday morning for SPX.

 

SPX Daily Price Chart

spx daily 12624Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

SPX Mind the Gap

 

For next week there’s support potential at a prior unfilled gap in SPX. That runs from the 6049 prior high up to the 6061 low from Wednesday morning. There’s been a tendency for those gaps to show as support of late, such as we can see in the red zone on the chart below from a couple weeks ago. But – there is still even about a point of unfilled gap left over from last week’s open, between 6032 and 6033.

 

SPX Four-Hour Price Chart

spx four hour 12624Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: SPX 500 US500

Latest market news

DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:28 AM
USDJPY, Dow, Nasdaq Analysis: Heated Highs Ahead of US CPI
Today 08:56 AM
AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress
Today 04:15 AM
Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
Today 01:57 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
Today 12:21 AM
Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
Yesterday 10:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 5, 2024 04:34 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 3, 2024 02:36 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of core-PCE data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 27, 2024 02:36 PM
        mexico_05
        Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 26, 2024 06:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.