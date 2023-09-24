USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023

It is also worth noting that the 2-year yield printed a bearish engulfing week after a failed attempt to break and hold above 5%. And if yields continue to move lower over the coming weeks, it will likely weigh on the US dollar. Large speculators are slowly loosening their bullish grip on GBP/USD futures, with short exposure rising by 25% last week. Traders are also showing renewed bullish interest in gold and silver.