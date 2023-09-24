COT

channel_02

AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

united_states_03

US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

The USD is on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure among G10 currencies according to data compiled by IMM (International Monetary Market). And despite the resurgence of US dollar strength, oil continues to perform well and market positioning is looking increasingly bullish for the weeks or even months ahead.

default avatar
September 17, 2023 10:23 PM
    Research

    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

    Whilst AUD/USD has held above key support levels despite a slew of weak data from China, large speculators and asset managers have increased their bearish bets against it. Bears are also making more of a presence against EUR/USD, and large speculators increased their gross-long exposure to JPY futures by ~50% last week.

    interest_rates_09

    USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023

    It is also worth noting that the 2-year yield printed a bearish engulfing week after a failed attempt to break and hold above 5%. And if yields continue to move lower over the coming weeks, it will likely weigh on the US dollar. Large speculators are slowly loosening their bullish grip on GBP/USD futures, with short exposure rising by 25% last week. Traders are also showing renewed bullish interest in gold and silver.

    Research

    Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023

    Research

    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023

    default avatar
    August 20, 2023 09:07 PM
      Research

      EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023

      Research

      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

      WTI crude oil has continued to rally, only we’re now seeing gross longs increase whilst gross shorts are covered, which underscores the strength of the move up to the April highs.

      WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

      default avatar
      July 30, 2023 10:20 PM
        Research

        GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023

        Whilst net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures has reached yet another 15-year high, it is interesting to note gross-short exposure increased by around 1/3 last week and a two-week bearish reversal pattern formed on prices. And that shows that sentiment towards the mighty pound could be changing.

        Research

        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

        GBP and JPY futures positioning has been indicating a potential sentiment extreme, although so far we have only seen a sharp reversal on USD/JPY. Will GBP/USD be next?

        default avatar
        July 16, 2023 11:28 PM
          Research

          USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

          Close-up of market chart

          EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

          Research

          EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

          Bank notes of different currencies

          EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report

          Feature image of stock market figures and indices

          S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023

          Research

          EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023

          default avatar
          June 5, 2023 01:24 AM

            Trading view chart close-up
            Research

            EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

            Research

            EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 05/22/2023

            Research

            Commitment of traders report (COT):

            Research

            Commitment of traders report (COT): 8th May 2023

            Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

            Commitment of traders report (COT):

            default avatar
            April 23, 2023 04:02 AM
              Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

              Commitment of traders report (COT): 17th April 2023

