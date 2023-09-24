COT
AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.
US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
The USD is on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure among G10 currencies according to data compiled by IMM (International Monetary Market). And despite the resurgence of US dollar strength, oil continues to perform well and market positioning is looking increasingly bullish for the weeks or even months ahead.
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Whilst AUD/USD has held above key support levels despite a slew of weak data from China, large speculators and asset managers have increased their bearish bets against it. Bears are also making more of a presence against EUR/USD, and large speculators increased their gross-long exposure to JPY futures by ~50% last week.
USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023
It is also worth noting that the 2-year yield printed a bearish engulfing week after a failed attempt to break and hold above 5%. And if yields continue to move lower over the coming weeks, it will likely weigh on the US dollar. Large speculators are slowly loosening their bullish grip on GBP/USD futures, with short exposure rising by 25% last week. Traders are also showing renewed bullish interest in gold and silver.
Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
WTI crude oil has continued to rally, only we’re now seeing gross longs increase whilst gross shorts are covered, which underscores the strength of the move up to the April highs.
WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
Whilst net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures has reached yet another 15-year high, it is interesting to note gross-short exposure increased by around 1/3 last week and a two-week bearish reversal pattern formed on prices. And that shows that sentiment towards the mighty pound could be changing.
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
GBP and JPY futures positioning has been indicating a potential sentiment extreme, although so far we have only seen a sharp reversal on USD/JPY. Will GBP/USD be next?
USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023
EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 05/22/2023
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Commitment of traders report (COT): 8th May 2023
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Commitment of traders report (COT): 17th April 2023
