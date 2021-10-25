Tesla Motors (TSLA) rockets past $1,000, making Elon Musk a quarter-trillionaire

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 25, 2021 3:12 PM
120 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

So much for a quiet start to a busy week!

With more than 30% of the companies that make up the S&P 500 reporting earnings this week alone, stock traders knew it would be a hectic one, and some no doubt hoped they could cruise uneventfully through at least the first session of the week before the pandemonium kicked off.

It was not meant to be however, as Tesla Motors (TSLA), potentially the most actively-traded stock on the planet, absolutely exploded higher on news that rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles to build out its EV fleet by the end of 2022. At $4.2B, this marks the single-largest purchase of EVs in history. Some analysts believe this lays the groundwork for other rental companies to make similarly large purchases, paving the way for more adoption of the brand among the general population. Separately, Elon Musk’s company was boosted by an upgrade at Morgan Stanley and news that its Model 3 was the first EV to top new car sales in Europe last month.

Speaking of Musk, today’s big rally in Tesla (see chart below) has led to a surge in his net worth, making him arguably the richest person to ever walk the planet at roughly $250B. As for the company itself, today’s move has driven Tesla’s market capitalization above $1T, putting in the rarified “quadruple comma” club with (only) Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon as other such members.

Looking at the stock, its clear that the $1,000 level served as a big psychological target once we closed above $900 for the first time on Friday. Moving forward, it will be critical to watch whether shares can hold above the key $1,000 level this week, an area that coincidentally also marks the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of this year’s biggest dip. Above $1,000, the next level to watch from a technical perspective will be the 161.8% Fibonacci extension near $1,125; meanwhile a break back below previous-resistance-turned-support at $900 would throw the near-term bullish bias into question.

TSLA10252021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Tesla Motors Tech Tech sector Tech Stocks

Latest market news

EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Today 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
Today 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
Today 12:44 PM
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:25 AM
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

tesla_03
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
By:
Joshua Warner
October 2, 2023 01:47 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 20, 2023 09:42 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 20, 2023 03:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.