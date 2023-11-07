TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:53 PM
united_states_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Long bond yields worldwide plummeted last week
  • TLT, an ETF that tracks a basket of long-dated US Treasuries, hit the highest level in six weeks
  • Two large longer-dated US Treasury auctions and busy Fed speaking calendar will

Bonds make the financial world go round, especially US Treasuries. And when it comes to valuing other financial and real word assets, few things are more important than long bonds, those maturing in ten years or greater.

After a week where we’ve seen one of the largest declines in bond yields in years, and with a slate of long-dated Treasury auctions arriving on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s not a bad time to look at iShares’ 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF, especially with trading volumes for ‘TLT’ are going through the roof.

TLT EFT rebounds from multi-decade support

After testing long-dated support going back more than a decade during October, the ETF bounced strong late last week, driven by a variety of positive factors for bond investors. You could hear the collective sigh of relief from fixed income desks as the quarterly US Treasury refunding plan, the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve rate decisions and US nonfarm payrolls report came and went without incident, providing a rare moment that buyers pounced on, sending TLT back levels seen in mid-September.

However, the rebound faltered around $89, the intersection of horizontal and downtrend resistance and 50-day moving average. To become more excited about upside it will likely have to clear this zone, otherwise it risks reversing back towards the recent lows.

A break of $89 may solidify the view that bond yields have peaked, something that may assist more traders to adopt a bullish stance. Levels to watch are located around $92.30, $97.50, $103.80 and at $109. On the downside, $82.70 to $81 is essentially a support zone established over a decade ago. Below that is essentially unchartered territory for this ETF.

tlt nov 7

Fundamental risks return for TLT

From a fundamental perspective, you can expect Fed speakers to push back against the easing in financial conditions seen following the Fed decision by talking up the potential for further rate hikes. This far into the tightening cycle, the FOMC cannot allow activity to reaccelerate through lower bond yields, lower credit spreads, asset price gains and lower volatility. Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed President, has already used the media to send out a renewed hawkish message. Other FOMC members will likely follow suit this week.

With little major US economic data on the radar, auctions for 10 and 30-year US Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday respectively loom as potential catalysts for long bond yields to continue reversing or revisit the prior cycle highs.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: iShares Barc 20 plus Yr Treasury ETF Bonds Fed ETF

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:24 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
Today 04:38 AM
Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
Today 12:34 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
Yesterday 11:17 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Russell 2000 dips ahead of a week with little news
Yesterday 07:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal reserve Eagle
USD/JPY, TLT ETF: CPI, bond auctions, Fed make this a huge week for yield sensitive assets
By:
David Scutt
October 10, 2023 05:56 AM
    united_states_02
    Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 29, 2023 01:48 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:24 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 04:38 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.