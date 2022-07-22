US open: Stocks mixed Snap, Twitter disappoint

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 22, 2022 9:21 AM
16 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.18% at 32100

S&P futures +0.1% at 3960

Nasdaq futures -0.35% at 12570

In Europe

FTSE +0.37% at 7250

Dax +0.8% at 13320

Euro Stoxx +0.4% at 3616

 

Stocks mixed but set for weekly gains

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start to trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq lower after Snap and Twitter earnings disappoint.

Earnings season is in full swing and so far have been broadly ahead of expectations. Rising costs, the stronger USD and slowing growth are areas that remain in focus.

Whilst Netflix and Tesla beat forecasts this week, boosting optimism, Snap is hurting the mood today after weaker earnings.

The markets have risen higher across the week, boosted by upbeat earnings and tempered expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The big test for the rally will be next week when faced with the Fed interest rates decision and more earnings from big tech, which have already indicated slower hiring and therefore slower spending.

Looking ahead US PMI data is expected to show that business activity growth slowed,. With the composite PMI is expected to slip to 51.7 in July from 52.3 in June.

In corporate news:

Snap was the first major tech firm to report Q2 earnings, and the picture was pretty grim, with the company falling 25% pre-market. The stock missed the top and bottom line and said that it plans to slow hiring substantially as it battles slowing revenue.

Twitter also disappointed on top and bottom lines citing weaker advertising revenue and uncertainty surrounding the Musk takeover.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is extending its rally from 2022 lows, retaking the 50 sna, which, combined with the bullish RSI, is keeping buyers optimistic about further gains. Buyers need to break above 12585, the 100 sma, and the June high. On the flip side, it would take a move below the 50 sma at 12040 to negate the near-term downtrend.

nasdaq2207fx

FX markets – USD rises, EUR falls.

USD is rising but is set for losses across the week as investors pare back expectations of a more aggressive rate hike. Higher than expected jobless claims yesterday raised recession concerns.

EURUSD is falling after PMI data showed that business activity slipped into contraction. The composite PMI fell to 49.4 in July, worse than the 51 forecasts and down from 52 in June. The data doesn’t bode well for GDP growth in the quarter.

GBP/USD is falling against a stronger USD and despite retail sales and business activity falling less than feared. Retail sales slipped -0.1% YoY, better than the -0.3% feared and up from -0.5%. The composite PMI data fell to 52.8, down from 53.7.

GBP/USD -0.06% at 1.1950

EUR/USD -0.5% at 1.0180

Oil falls by $5

Oil prices are falling, extending losses from the previous session and puts oil on track for losses of around 2.5% across the week, the third straight week of declines.

The weakening global demand outlook combined with the resumption of Libyan crude oil output is dragging on oil prices.

Macro data points to a global economic slowdown just as central banks are aggressively hiking rates. Slower growth hurts the demand outlook.

WTI crude trades -4.5% at $95.20

Brent trades -4% at $99.00

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq USD Snap Twitter

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:25 AM
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:21 AM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Today 02:05 AM
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    jobs_03
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:25 AM
      jobs_03
      EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:21 AM
        gold_03
        Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 09:47 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.