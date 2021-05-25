US open Wall Street set to extend gains as Fed China calm inflation fears

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 25, 2021 9:01 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.2% at 34468

S&P futures +0.24% at 4208

Nasdaq futures +0.45% at 13702

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% at 7046

Dax -0.35% at 15518

Euro Stoxx +0.02% at 4069

Learn more about trading indices

Tech stocks lead the risers again as inflation fears recede

US stocks point higher with fresh all time highs in sight amid continued optimism surrounding the economy re-opening and as inflation fears continue to ease.

The Fed

Calming words from the Fed on inflation, coupled with reassurance that the central bank will keep monetary stimulus in place during the covid pandemic is boosting risk appetite. The prospect of low rates for longer is particularly supportive of high growth tech stocks. The tech heavy Nasdaq outperformed in the previous session and looks set for a repeat performance today.

China & commodities

Reining in inflation fears is not all about the Fed. China is playing its role too by adopting zero tolerance for excessive speculation in commodities. Persistently rising commodity prices have added to the market’s runaway inflation fears. Seeing the price of commodities, such as base metals decline has helped ease those fears and boost risk appetite.

Covid cases

The vaccine rollout in the US is successfully slowing the spread of covid. America recorded its lowest number of daily covid cases in almost a year.

Equities

Companies reporting today include Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters.

Amazon is also likely to be under the spotlight amid reports that it is close to agreeing a deal to buy Hoollywood’s MGM Studios for $8.5-$9 billion. The deal comes as Amazon completes with other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney. This would mark its biggest acquisition since Whole Foods which it bought for £13.7 billion in 2017.


Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 continues to build on gains for a third straight session, cementing the move higher above the near term descending trendline dating back to the all time high of 4250. The RSI remains in bullish territory. Really there is very little o n the chart to suggest anything but further upside. Resistance at 4210 is being tested, a move beyond here will see the all time high back in focus. It would take a move below 4100 the 50 day ma to see the uptrend negated.


FX – USD weakens, EUR rises on strong German IFO data

The US Dollar is trading lower as concerns continue to fade over inflation and the Fed acting sooner to tighten policy. More calming Fed chat overnight has helped to drive the message home that the Fed isn’t looking to move on rates.

EUR/USD trades higher after mixed data from Germany. German GDP Q1 the final revision was downwardly revised to -1.8% QoQ, down from -1.7%. However, the IFO business sentiment index jumped to a 2 year high of 99.2 as the vaccine rollout accelerates and optimism over Germany’s economic outlook rises.

GBP/USD  +0.06% at 1.4165

EUR/USD  +0.3% at 1.2256


Oil pauses after almost 4% gains yesterday

Oil bulls are pausing for breath after an almost 4% run up in the previous session. Questions over whether Iranian oil would be making its way back to the market, in addition to rising risk appetite and optimism surrounding a strong driving season in the US helped to boost prices.

Progress to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appeared to stall on Monday as Iran stopped surveillance of its nuclear sites. An extension to the UN watchdog has now been granted meaning indirect US – Iran talks could continue. Even so, oil has held on the majority of yesterday’s gains.

US crude trades -0.6% at $65.58

Brent trades -1.42% at $68.05

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:00 US House Price Index

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

15:00 US New Home Sales

21:30 API Crude Oil Stock Change

 


Related tags:

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Today 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Today 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Today 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.