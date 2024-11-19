US Dollar, EUR/USD React at Range Extremes as Gold Recovery Goes Higher

The US Dollar has finally found some resistance after filling the FOMC gap from last year, and that goes along with a EUR/USD bounce from the 1.0500 psychological level.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 19, 2024 2:32 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

It’s still early but so far, EUR/USD bulls have continued to press after last week’s defense of the 1.0500 level. And accordingly, there’s been a clean pullback in the USD following the gap-fill from last November’s FOMC rate decision. I went over both of those markets and quite a few more in the webinar video linked above and, in this article, I’ll recap some of the high points.

 

EUR/USD

 

It’s still early but so far there’s been continued defense of 1.0500. That price traded briefly last Thursday and that led to a bounce that has continued to see higher-lows enter the mix.

Yesterday showed resistance at the 1.0600 handle but the pullback from that has again held a higher-low; and as of the webinar and this writing, the daily bar in EUR/USD is showing an extended underside wick to highlight that bullish reaction and higher-low. This keeps the door open for continued pullback potential in EUR/USD, and I’m tracking next resistance at Fibonacci levels plotted at 1.0611 and 1.0643, followed by the 1.0700 psychological level that offered a bounce after the election sell-off two weeks ago. Above that, there’s a zone at 1.0750-1.0765 and that’s followed by the 200-day moving average which is confluent with a Fibonacci level at 1.0862.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

US Dollar

 

While EUR/USD is bouncing from range support, the US Dollar is dropping from range resistance. The weekly chart shows this well as the 107.00 area is the same that held bulls at bay last year, leading into the November FOMC rate decision.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

us dollar weekly 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

In last week’s webinar I talked about the gap from last November’s FOMC meeting. DXY closed on the day of that rate decision at 106.88 and then opened the next day at 106.51, leaving the gap on the chart until it was finally filled last week.

But it’s since that gap was filled that flows have started to shift, which I’ll look at below.

 

US Dollar Daily Chart

us dollar daily 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

On the four-hour chart below we can see a series of lower-highs posting after the gap was finished off last week. The 107.0 level traded briefly but there were no four-hour candle closes above that price, and since then price has pulled back to retrace 23.6% of the election rally, taking the low from earlier in November up to last week’s high.

This keeps the door open for a larger pullback and there’s deeper support potential at Fibonacci levels of 105.65 and 105.22, the latter of which is confluent with another Fibonacci level at 105.14.

 

US Dollar Four-Hour Chart

us dollar four hour 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Recovery

 

Gold was a high-flyer for most of the year and this seemed to sync well with FOMC dovishness. More recently, however, especially after the FOMC meeting following the election, the pace of rate cuts has been in question and that’s helped to prod a deeper pullback in gold prices.

Last Thursday saw a support test at the 50% mark of the June-October move and that led to a strong reaction from buyers. That was followed by a doji and inside bar last Friday but, so far this week, buyers have been pressing forward. I looked at this yesterday morning and since bulls have taken out the 2617 level that I noted previously.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold daily 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Near-Term

 

The trend in gold since that Thursday support hit has been clean and fairly one-sided. The 2617 level looked at yesterday has since come in as higher-low support but, realistically, it’s the 2600 zone that bulls need to hold to retain control of the near-term trend. There’s quite a bit going on in that range, with the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the same study referenced above at 2597.94, and then a prior price action swing at 2602.57.

For resistance, there’s a big spot overhead from around 2643-2650 and that’s followed by a Fibonacci level at 2671.

 

Gold Four-Hour Chart

gold four hour 111924Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley EUR/USD US Dollar Price Action Webinar Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:28 PM
      channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
      USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
      By:
      David Song
      Today 03:56 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Today 02:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.