USD/CAD Rate Outlook Rests on Test of April High

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
May 31, 2023 12:46 PM
131 views
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/CAD Outlook

USD/CAD gives back the advance from earlier this week as Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report shows a larger-than-expected rebound in economic activity, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the April high (1.3668) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Rests on Test of April High

USD/CAD appeared to be mirroring the weakness in commodity bloc currencies as it approached the monthly high (1.3655), and it remains to seen if the exchange rate will attempt to break out of the April range amid growing speculation for another Federal Reserve rate hike.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Canada Economic Calendar 05312023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

At the same time, the Bank of Canada (BoC) may come under pressure to restore its hiking-cycle as Canada’s 1Q GDP report shows a 3.1% rise versus projections for a 2.5% print, and Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may prepare Canadian households and businesses for higher interest rates as the central bank acknowledges that ‘demand is still exceeding supply.’

In turn, USD/CAD may track the April range ahead of the next BoC meeting on June 7 as the central bank ‘remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed,’ but speculation surrounding US monetary policy may sway the exchange rate as Fed officials show a greater willingness to implement higher interest rates.

During an interview with the Financial Times, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester emphasized that ‘I don’t really see a compelling reason to pause,’ with the official going onto say that ‘we may have to go further’ as inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

CME FedWatch Tool 05312023

Source: CME

The comments suggest Fed officials will revise the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as US lawmakers plan to suspend the debt-ceiling, and expectations for higher interest rates may keep USD/CAD afloat ahead of the next rate decision on June 14 as the CME FedWatch Tool reflects a greater than 60% probability for another 25bp rate hike.

With that said, speculation surrounding US monetary policy may influence USD/CAD as Fed officials show a greater willingness to implement higher interest rates, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the April high (1.3668) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 05312023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD registered a fresh monthly high (1.3655) after climbing back above the 50-Day SMA (1.3520), and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the April high (1.3668) as it no longer reflects the recent series of lower highs and lows.
  • A break above the April range may push USD/CAD towards 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around the March high (1.3862).
  • However, lack of momentum to hold above the 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region may keep USD/CAD within the April range, with a move below the moving average bringing the 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area back on the radar.

Additional Resources:

USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flashes Overbought Signal for First Time in 2023

AUD/USD Breaches March Low to Bring November Low on Radar

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD David Song

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM
Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
Today 05:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

canada_02
USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
September 19, 2023 04:41 AM
    Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Hits 1-Month Lows as Oil Rally Extends
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    September 18, 2023 04:45 PM
      united_states_03
      US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 18, 2023 02:23 AM
        united_states_03
        Pre-CPI US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 12, 2023 07:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.