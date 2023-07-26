USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023

Market Summary:

Asian indices were higher yesterday with China leading the way following reports of more stimulus from Beijing.

German business sentiment continue to deteriorate according the Ifo report, with business conditions falling to a 29-month low whilst the current climate and expectations touched an 8month low. EUR/USD was lower for a seventh day although volatility was lower, likely as weak PMI data the day prior foreshadowed expectations for the Ifo report.

Events in focus (AEDT):

09:50 – Japan’s corporate service price index

11:30 – Australian inflation report: It’s safe to say that a hot inflation report today will be as good as a surprise RBA rate hike, where the Australian dollar is concerned. If the RBA were still debating whether to hike or not at their July meeting, there is no logical reason for them to not hike in August with another strong set of employment or inflation figures. A trimmed mean below 1% q/q could certainly dispel those fears and benefit the ASX 200.

Technically Speaking:

The USD index is hinting at a potential swing high on the daily chart after breaking a 5-day winning streak.

AUD/USD enjoyed its most bullish day in eight and formed a 3-day bullish reversal pattern (morning star reversal), which suggest an important swing low formed on Monday. It is now down to AU CPOI and FOMC meeting to decide its fate, so volatility (in both directions) is likely to be on the cards.

ASX 200 at a glance:

The ASX 200 printed a small bullish day above 7300 support, although you could argue gains were limited given the rally on Asian indices and China’s promise of stimulus

The higher reward to risk potential seems to be a hawkish Fed, as it could knock sentiment for global indices and present a run low for the ASX 200 down to around 7200

Otherwise, 7368 and 7400 are the next resistance levels for bulls to conquer

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

USD/JPY remained rangebound within Monday’s high to low as suspected, and its likely to continue to do so heading into the FOMC meeting unless we get something more important come along. Perhaps we’ll see a particularly strong services PMI from Japan shortly to break it lower – but that seems unlikely given the significance of the Fed meeting. But we note that prices are now hovering around the 20-day EMA, May high and Monday low, so bulls may be tempted to enter and hope it drifts higher. But if history is anything to go by, we’re not expecting any strong momentum in today’s Asian session, and moves may also be limited in Europe ahead of FOMC.

