In today’s video we take another look at gold prices now momentum has realigned with a higher timeframe trend, then take a look at dollar weakness via USD/CHF. As for indices, we highlight a key level on the Russell 2000 which could act as a pivotal level for bullish or bearish setups as we head towards the weekend.

S&P 500: Market Internals





S&P 500: 4400.64 (-0.02%), 28 July 2021

Energy (0.97%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.86%) was the weakest

7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500

224 (44.36%) stocks advanced and 280 (55.45%) declined

88.32% of stocks closed above their 200-day average

100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average

59.41% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

+ 7.58% - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.OQ)

+ 6.34% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)

+ 5.83% - Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.OQ)

Underperformers: