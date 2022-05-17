What is the Dollar Index

A headshot of Patrick Foot, financial writer for FOREX.com and CityIndex
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
May 17, 2022 10:58 AM
18823 views
Forex trading
A headshot of Patrick Foot, financial writer for FOREX.com and CityIndex
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

The US dollar index is a live measure of the performance of the US dollar against a basket of other currencies. It’s a popular way to track the value of the world’s most-traded currency and a key market in its own right.

Learn how the dollar index works – and how you can trade it with a FOREX.com account

What is DXY?

DXY is the symbol for the US dollar index, which tracks the price of the US dollar against six foreign currencies, aiming to give an indication of the value of USD in global markets. The index rises when USD gains strength against the other currencies and falls when the dollar weakens.

The dollar index works by comparing the price of the US dollar against six other currencies: the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. These currencies were chosen when the index was formed back in 1974.

Since then, there has only been one change to the currencies in the index:  in 1999, when the euro replaced a suite of European currencies. These included the Deutsche mark, French franc, Italian lira and more.

Today, many of the United States’ key trading partners are missing from the USDX, which has singled out the index for criticism from some. Suggested amendments include replacing the Swiss franc and Swedish krona with the Chinese yuan and Mexican peso, bringing the basket of currencies more up to date. Alternatively, the USDX could expand to cover a wider set of currencies – including the yuan and peso.

The DXY started out with a base price of 100, with all subsequent prices relative to this base.

How to trade the DXY

To trade the DXY, you’ll need to open an account with a derivatives provider or a futures broker. Like other indices, there isn’t a physical underlying market to buy and sell, so you’ll need to use products like CFDs or futures to take your position.

If you’re bullish on the dollar, then you’d take a long position by buying the index. Then, if it rises, you can close your position for a profit. If it falls, though, you’ll make a loss. Alternatively, you can short the DXY by selling it. Then, if the dollar weakens, you’ll make a profit.

One poplar way to trade the dollar index is as a hedge against moves in the US dollar. If you’re worried that a rising USD could negatively impact your stock portfolio, for example, you might buy the DXY to compensate. Then, any losses from your stocks might be counteracted by gains from your dollar index position.

Trading DXY with FOREX.com

With FOREX.com, you can trade the dollar index with CFDs or spread bets. Follow these steps to get started today:

  1. Open your FOREX.com account
  2. Add some funds so you can start trading instantly
  3. Search for ‘US dollar index’ in the web platform or mobile app
  4. Hit ‘buy’ to take a long position, or ‘sell’ to go short

Not ready to trade with real funds? Open your FOREX.com demo account, which comes with virtual capital you can use to trade DXY alongside 1,000s of other live markets.

How to calculate the dollar index

To calculate the dollar index, you multiply the exchange rate of each currency in the basket by its weighting. The weightings ensure that important currencies – such as the euro – affect the Dixie’s price more than lesser markets like the krona.

Today, the weightings used to calculate the dollar index are:

  • EUR/USD - 57.6%
  • USD/JPY - 13.6%
  • GBP/USD - 11.9%
  • USD/CAD - 9.1%
  • USD/SEK - 4.2%
  • USD/CHF - 3.6%

As you can see, Eurodollar is by far the biggest pair represented on the DXY, with a larger weighting than the other currencies added together. This reflects the fact that it replaced several different European currencies, plus the European Union’s status as a key trading partner of the US.

The formula to calculate the DXY is as follows:

USDX = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD -0.576 × USD/JPY 0.136 × GBP/USD -0.119 × USD/CAD 0.091 × USD/SEK 0.042 × USD/CHF 0.036

Notice how each of the weightings is multiplied as a negative, except USD/JPY and USD/CHF? That’s because those pairs have USD as the base, instead of the quote.

 

US dollar index history

The USDX launched in 1973, after the end of the Bretton Woods Agreement. The central bank agreement smoothed monetary policy relations between independent states and established commercial and financial ties between the United States, Canada, Western European countries and Australia.

Shortly after the end of Bretton Woods came the end of the gold standard, which had tied the value of USD directly to the precious metal. The dollar index provided a method for markets to establish the value of the world's reserve currency.

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has managed the index since 1985.

US dollar index highs and lows

The USDX has traded in a wide range during its history, and unlike other indices it hasn’t risen overall since its inception. In fact, it reached its record high back on 5 March 1985, when it peaked at 163.83.

The record low is much more recent, landing on April 22 2008 at the outset of the great financial crash. As the index began at 100, a quick glance will tell you whether the US dollar is stronger now than it was in 1974.

What moves the price of the US dollar index?

The price of the USDX is moved by macroeconomic events, data such as GDP, the economic health of each country and the monetary and fiscal policies of each central bank.

Another large influence on the US Dollar index’s price is safe haven inflows. The index can rise during periods of uncertainty if traders regard the US dollar as a value store amid global economic crises. The index can fall if risk-on sentiment dominates and investors sell off USD and move into riskier assets.

Related tags: DXY Forex USD Insights

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Today 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 09:14 AM
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:48 AM
FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23
By:
Matt Simpson
August 22, 2023 11:19 PM
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 17, 2023 11:22 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        AUD/USD folds as the RBA holds (but DXY hints at support)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 1, 2023 05:37 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.