SP 500 Two Steps Forward One Step Back

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 6, 2018 4:08 PM
2 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The weather isn’t the only thing taking a turn for the worse as summer winds to a close; the so-called FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet) that led the US stock market as a whole higher throughout the summer have also been backsliding.  

All four stocks saw a big dump yesterday, spurred by concerns over privacy as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testified to Congress, and those losses have carried over into today’s trade, with FB, AMZN and GOOG all shedding more than 2% (NFLX is in positive territory so far today after losing more than 5% yesterday). From a classic technical analysis perspective, underperfomance amongst the “generals” that led the charge higher off the April lows is a potential warning sign that the rally could be tiring, though we’re hesitant to draw too strong of a conclusion based on just one holiday-shortened week of trading.

Turning our attention to the S&P 500 chart, prices have pulled back to test a critical support level at 2873, the previous record high from January. In a healthy uptrend, this previous resistance level would be expected to provide support and set the stage for a rally on to new highs. Indeed, the price action over the last three weeks could represent a small “bullish flag” pattern, which if confirmed with a break above today’s high, would project a measured move objective up around the 3000 area.

On the other hand, a break and close below 2873 support could expose the lows from last month, and the bottom of the five-month bullish channel, around 2800 next. With the always-critical Non-Farm Payrolls report set for release tomorrow morning, it should be a very interesting close to the week for US stock traders indeed.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: SPX 500 SPX 500 SPX 500 Stock Market Stock Index Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest SPX 500 articles

China flag
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 03:11 AM
    Research
    S&P 500 futures gap lower as Fitch downgrade their US credit rating
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 2, 2023 03:17 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 26, 2023 01:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.