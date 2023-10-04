News & Analysis
Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
The sticker shock of a jobs number almost twice the expectation hit markets hard when it was released, but early sell-offs were soon reversed, with Nasdaq up by 1.5% in early afternoon trading. The economy continues to prove its resilience to the Fed’s rate increases, which probably means that rates will rise again. On the bright side, demand and profits should be robust. Bond yields rose sharply after the jobs report but fell back by midday. Fed fund futures are currently trading on 37% odds of another rate hike by December, up from 20% a week ago. Bottom line: risk-on.
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Gold initially fell in reaction to a stronger nonfarm payrolls data, but it then bounced off its lows equally sharply to trade in the positive territory at the time of writing. The dollar was also easing back down, after rising sharply across the board when the data was released.
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
US banks will kick off the third-quarter earnings season this week.
Trade ideas
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Bleaker economic prospects are weighing on the outlook for US banks, but have markets already priced this in?
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
EUR/USD fell sharply across the third quarter, on USD strength and as the outlook for the eurozone economy deteriorated. Could the resultant diverging outlooks for the Fed and the ECB keep the pair trending lower across the coming quarter?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
US stocks are set to fall on the open after the US non-farm payroll report came in almost double the expected level. Job creation rose 336k in September, up from an upwardly revised 227k in August and well above 170k forecast. However, unemployment remained at 3.8% and average wage growth eased to 4.2% The market reaction points to bets rising that the Fed could raise interest rates again this year.
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
It is all about the nonfarm payrolls report and the dollar today. The NFP data will be responsible for the short-term direction of the US dollar and bond yields, before the focus turns to the FOMC meeting minutes and inflation data next week.
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
DAX edges higher after German factory orders rise & ahead of US jobs report. USD/JPY rises ahead of the US non-farm payroll report.
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
It has been an action-packed week for markets, which has meant that price action ahead of today’s nonfarm payroll report has been quieter than usual. But that doesn't mean it will stay quiet heading into the weekend. Today we look at key levels on the intraday charts of EUR/USD and WTI crude oil.
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
EUR/USD is on track for a record 12th consecutive losing streak. But given its hesitancy to test 1.04 and the potential for a false break of the January low, perhaps we’re finally nearing an inflection point for the battered EUR/USD.
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
It has been another volatile week for markets overall. But based on the principle that markets (rarely) move in a straight long for extended periods, perhaps we're due some mean reversion. Gold might tick that box above 1800, and if risk-off returns then AUD/JPY around resistance has caught our eye.
