Control, power and speed. Our app and platforms give you every possible edge
Mobile appIntuitive and packed with tools and features, trade on the go with one-swipe trading, TradingView charts and create custom watchlists.
Web tradingTrade without compromise. Access TradingView charts with over 80 indicators, Reuters news feeds, behavioural science technology and much more.
MT4 enhancedThe new and improved MetaTrader platform comes packed with tools, features and super-fast execution – and unlike most MetaTrader 4 platforms, you’ll have access to integrated Reuters news as standard.
Tight spreads backed by lightning fast execution
Tailor-made content for you
an experienced trader
It only takes five minutes
Financial markets are how people and companies buy and sell assets: shares, indices, currencies, commodities and more.
People have traded financial markets for hundreds of years. They grew out of a practical need: to help people buy and sell things more efficiently, and to help companies that need money to raise it quickly.
The foreign exchange market – also known as forex or FX – is the world’s most traded market.
Forex trading is the buying and selling of global currencies. It’s how individuals, businesses, central banks and governments pay for goods and services in other economies. Whenever you buy a product in another currency, or exchange cash to go on holiday, you’re trading forex.
FOREX.com traders have a wealth of tools at their disposal. Whether its gauging market sentiment, analysing your trading performance or using TradingView charts, every tool is designed to make you a better trader.
Not sure which is the right FOREX.com platform for you? Check out our handy platform comparison table which will show you all the differences.
Trust is at the heart of our business. That’s why we’re committed to complete transparency about the costs and adjustments you may incur. Spreads, commissions, rollovers and more are all detailed on our dedicated page.
Join our analysts for a 60-minute webinar during the release of the US Non-Farm Payroll report for instant analysis of the numbers and what they may mean for the markets.
Pivot points are a technical indicator that traders use to predict upcoming areas of technical significance, such as support and resistance. They're calculated by averaging the high, low and closing prices of a previous period. That could be a day, a week or a month.
Do you know if you do better with long or short trades? Do winning streaks affect your decisions? Identify your strengths and weakness as a trader with cutting-edge behavioural science technology – powered by Chasing Returns.
Use MT4? Get exclusive tools with FOREX.com
FX BlueGet a suite of over 20 apps including custom indicators and nine expert advisors including Sentiment Trader.
Integrated Reuters newsUnlike most MetaTrader 4 platforms, you’ll have access to integrated Reuters news.
Seamless experienceTap into the platform’s features in real-time and with no third-party bridges.