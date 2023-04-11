EUR/USD, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Fiona Cincotta April 11, 2023 8:26 AM
EUR/USD rises ahead of retail sale, Fed speakers. FTSE rises amid an improved mood and after softer Chinese inflation.
EUR/USD rises ahead of retail sale, Fed speakers
EUR/USD is rising, reversing losses from yesterday amid an improved market mood.
The euro is finding support from hawkish ECB commentary after Klaas Knot said that the central bank wasn’t done with hiking rates. ECB’s De Cos agreed, saying that eurozone inflation remains elevated and requires further hikes to tame.
Today attention is on eurozone retail sales, which are expected to fall -0.8% MoM in February after rising a smaller-than-expected 0.3% in January, highlighting the underlying weakness in consumer demand as prices remain high.
The USD is falling as investors come to terms with a 25 basis point hike in May, following strong US non-farm payroll data.
There is no high impacting US economic data today. Fed speakers could influence the greenback by shedding more light on the future direction of rate hikes.
Where next for the EUR/USD?
After running into resistance at 1.0970, EUR/USD has eased lower. However, the pair remains above the key moving averages on the daily chart and the RSI also supports further upside.
Buyers will look for a rise over 1.0970 to extend the bullish trend towards 1.10 the psychological level and 1.1030, the 2023 high.
Strong support can be seen at 1.0790 which should limit the downside. A break below here, the April low, sees the outlook for the bulls deteriorate. Below here, the 50 sma at 1.0730 comes into play.
FTSE rises amid improved mood and after softer Chinese inflation
The FTSE, along with its European peers, is heading higher as investors return from the extended weekend in an upbeat mood. The positive outlook is helped by weaker-than-expected inflation from China, which means that the PBOC has leeway for further stimulus to aid the economic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.
BRC retail sales showed a rise of 5.1% in March, down slightly from 5.2%, but above 3 month average of 4.8% and the 12 month average of 2.6%. Like-for-like sales rose 4.9%. With consumer confidence edging higher and the Kings Coronation on the horizon the outlook is improving for retailers.
The economic calendar is quiet; investors will look toward the Spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, which are meeting this week. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) is due to be released today and could drive sentiment.
Where next for the FTSE?
The FTSE has rebounded from the late March low of 7335, rising above the 200, 100 & 50 sma. The price has broken above some key resistance levels to test 7800 a monthly high. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of the overbought territory.
Buyers could look towards resistance at 7860, the January high, ahead of 7985, the March high, ahead of 8000 psychological level, and 8040 the all-time high.
On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 7760 the 50 sma, and 7730 a level that has offered support and resistance on several occasions over the past few months. It would take a fall below 7600/7615 support zone to negate the near-term uptrend.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.