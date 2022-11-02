FOMC short: Dovish statement, hawkish Powell
Joe Perry November 2, 2022 7:58 PM
With the Fed not even thinking or discussing the possibility of pausing, traders may be realizing that lowering inflation may take a lot longer than they had anticipated!
The Fed hiked rates by 75bps to bring the Fed Funds rate to the 3.75%-4.00% range, as expected. For a complete rundown and FOMC recap, see my colleague Matt Weller’s article here.
Why was it dovish? It was due only to a few words: The Fed “will consider cumulative tightening and policy lags”. Does that mean that the Fed is done hiking rates? No. Does it mean that the Fed may want to take a meeting to see how the lagging effects of rate hikes are working? Yes. As a result, the S&P 500 rose by 50 handles to just above 3900, while the US Dollar Index fell to near 110.50.
However, in the press conference that followed, Powell said (among other hawkish comments) that it is “very premature to take about pausing rate hikes”. As a result, the S&P 500 dropped 110 handles to near 3782, while the DXY bounced back to near 112.00.
On a 15-minute timeframe, we can see how EUR/USD acted upon the release of the FOMC statement, as well as the price action during the press conference:
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
On a 240-minute timeframe, the latest bar shows that EUR/USD went bid and reversed, heading towards the lows of the day. First support is at the 50% retracement level from the lows of September 28th to the highs of October 26th near 0.9818. Below there, price can fall to the upward sloping trendline from the September 28th lows near 0.9783, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the above-mentioned timeframe near 0.9753. Previous lows offer some support at 0.9705 and 0.9632, before the September 28th lows of 0.9536. Resistance is back at today’s highs of 0.9976.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
To summarize, the statement was read as dovish, while Powell’s press conference was taken as hawkish. With the Fed not even thinking or discussing the possibility of pausing, markets may be realizing that lowering inflation, in line with the Fed’s 2% goal, may take a lot longer than most had anticipated!
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.