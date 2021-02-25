Forex market hours: when is the best time of day to trade forex?
Rebecca Cattlin February 25, 2021 10:45 AM
The forex market is the largest and most active financial market in the world, known for its round-the-clock trading. But when exactly does the forex market open and close? Discover global FX market hours and when the best time to trade forex is.
What are the forex market hours?
Forex market hours run 24-hours a day during the week, but the market is closed on weekends. This continuous trading is only possible because forex is traded all over the world in decentralised venues.
Forex market hours are broken up into four major trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York. These are the largest trading centres, accounting for nearly 75% of FX daily volume. The market is open from 10pm (UTC) on Sunday – when the Sydney session starts – to 10pm on Friday when the New York session closes for the weekend.
At any point in time, there’s always one forex session open although there are periods of downtime when the market is quiet – usually in the evening between 7 and 10pm when New York is winding down before Sydney starts.
Forex market session opening times
The opening time of the forex market depends on which of the four forex trading sessions you’re interested in. As trading around the clock would be near impossible, forex traders tend to focus their energy on specific sessions or time periods. The forex market opening times are:
|
Forex session
|
Local time
|
Eastern Standard Time (EST)
|
Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
|
Sydney
|
Open
|
7 am
|
5 pm
|
10 pm
|
Close
|
4 pm
|
2 am
|
7 am
|
Tokyo
|
Open
|
9 am
|
7 pm
|
12 am
|
Close
|
6 pm
|
4 am
|
9 am
|
London
|
Open
|
8 am
|
3 am
|
8 am
|
Close
|
4 pm
|
12 am
|
4 pm
|
New York
|
Open
|
8 am
|
8 am
|
1 pm
|
Close
|
5 pm
|
5 pm
|
10 pm
It’s important to be aware that forex open and close times will also vary based on the time of year, as countries that shift to and from daylight savings will alter market hours in March, April, October and November.
When is the best time to trade forex?
The best time to trade forex is when the market is most active – this is when you’ll get the narrowest spreads and best chance of executing a trade at your desired levels. The forex market is usually most active when the market hours overlap between sessions, as this is when the number of traders buying and selling each currency increases.
The overlap windows for exchanges are:
- 1 pm to 4 pm (GMT) when both New York and London exchanges are open
- 12 am to 7 am (GMT) when both Tokyo and Sydney exchanges are open
- 8 am to 9 am (GMT) when both Tokyo and London exchanges are open
The first of these windows, between New York and London, is possibly the most important. These two centres account for over half of all forex trades.
By looking at the average pip movement of the major currency pairs during each forex trading session, we can see that the London session has the most movement.
|
PAIR
|
TOKYO
|
LONDON
|
NEW YORK
|
76
|
114
|
92
|
92
|
127
|
99
|
51
|
66
|
59
|
77
|
83
|
81
|
62
|
72
|
70
|
57
|
96
|
96
|
67
|
102
|
83
|
102
|
129
|
107
|
118
|
151
|
132
|
98
|
107
|
103
|
78
|
61
|
47
|
79
|
109
|
84
However, the best time for you to trade forex will depend on which currency pair you’re looking at. As a rule, the most liquidity for each FX pair will occur when the sessions for the pair overlap – if both locations are open at the same time. For example, GBP/USD will experience a higher trading volume when both London and New York sessions are open.
It’s also important to be aware that high trading activity also leads to high volatility. While some traders like the opportunities that volatility can bring, others do not – either way, it’s vital to have a risk management strategy in place.
Our forex trading hours
With Forex.com, you can trade forex 24-hours a day, five days a week – from 10pm (UTC) on a Sunday evening to 10pm (UTC) on a Friday night. You’ll have the choice of trading 90 global FX pairs with competitive spreads.
Learn more about FX trading with us or open an account to get started.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.