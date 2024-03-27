AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot

Australia’s inflation report undershot expectations in February, although there’s still evidence of stickiness in underlying price measures. Markets reacted by bidding Australian government bonds which have pressured AUD/USD, seeing it test uptrend support. A break could see the Aussie revisit its 2024 lows.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 26, 2024 9:55 PM
aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian inflation undershot market expectations in February
  • The result has seen AUD/USD slide to test long running uptrend support
  • A break lower opens the door for a retest of 2024 YTD lows
  • Market volatility may increase heading towards Easter

The overview

Australia’s inflation report undershot market expectations in February, although there’s still evidence of stickiness in underlying price measures. Markets have reacted by bidding Australian government bonds which has pressured the AUD/USD, seeing it test uptrend support. A break could see the Aussie revisit its 2024 lows.

The background

Disinflationary pressures in Australia paused in February with the ABS monthly inflation indicator showing a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, unchanged from January. The result was below the 3.6% level expected by markets, with the increase in February standing at 0.16%.

Of what would be of more importance to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), measures of underlying price pressures showed signs of stickiness with inflation ex-volatile items and holiday travel rising 0.66% and 3.9% over the year, the latter accelerating  from the levels reported in January.

This underlying measure sits closer to the midpoint of the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target band on a three and six-month annualised basis but extrapolating short-term trends can deliver false impressions on the inflation picture. Just remember what the headlines were saying about US inflation trends late last year.

While an incomplete picture, services inflation declined 0.26% after falling 0.59% in January, a promising sign that heat in services inflation is moderating. The full slate of services prices will be available in the March quarter inflation report.

AUD/USD eased lower following the report while 3-year Australian government bond yields – which are sensitive to changes in RBA interest rate expectations – slid four basis points. While the monthly results should be interpreted with caution, it must be acknowledged the RBA Board often points to trends in the inflation indicator in its policy statements, likely explaining today’s market reaction.

It’s worth repeating the RBA’s preferred inflation gauge is the ABS quarterly trimmed mean measure. That can and has meaningfully moved Australian financial markets previosuly. It’s doubtful this report will do that beyond the short-term.

aud mar 27

Market Outlook AUD/USD

The trade setup

While its debatable how long the impact of the inflation report will last, AUD/USD looks vulnerable on the daily chart, testing uptrend support in what looks to be a bear pennant pattern. It’s successfully bounced from this level on seven separate occasions, but with a series of lower highs, momentum indicators pointing lower and having broken below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, the risk of downside break appears to be growing.

Should support give way, it’s plausible we could see AUD/USD retest the February lows around .6450. Aside from a bit of activity around .6350, there’s not a lot of visible support evident until below .6300 on the charts. For those considering initiating shorts on a clean break of the uptrend, remember to place a stop loss order above the level for protection.

The wildcards

AUD/USD has been sensitive to short-term movements in the USD/CNY cross recently, making that one area for traders to watch. If the CNY suddenly strengthens it’s likely AUD will too, and vice versus.

It’s also the last week of the quarter heading into Easter, so whippy and violent price moves may occur with market liquidity likely to decline. With the US core PCE deflator released on Easter Friday, the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measure could deliver some unusually wild price action.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD AUD USD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 04:51 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.