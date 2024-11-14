British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD in Freefall- Support Ahead

British Pound plunged more than 3.2% off the monthly high with a break of the election range exposing key support. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 14, 2024 9:03 AM
united_kingdom_01
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels

  • British Pound breaks November opening-range- plummets to multi-month low
  • GBP/USD now off nearly 6% from September / yearly high- major support pivot in view
  • Resistance 1.2731/73, 1.2857-1.29 (key), 1.3000/45- Support 1.2571-1.2613 (key), 1.2423, 1.2337/49

The British Pound is poised to mark a fifth consecutive-daily loss with GBP/USD plunging back below the 200-day moving average. A break of the November opening-range keeps the focus on a late-month low with price now approaching a major support pivot- risk for price inflection ahead. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD Daily-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Short-term Outlook, we noted that GBP/USD was testing a major pivot zone and that our focus was on a daily, “close with respect to 1.2857. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to the weekly high IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below this pivot zone exposing a run towards the yearly open.”

Sterling held this support zone through US elections before finally breaking earlier this week. The decline has already plunged 3.2% off the monthly high with price testing support today at the lower parallel of a newly identified descending pitchfork off the yearly highs. Note that this slope converges on a key support zone just lower at 1.2571-1.2613- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 advance and the June / July swing lows. Risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection into this zone.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD 240min-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD plummeting into the weekly open with a loss of more than 2.2% responding to slope support today in European trade. Initial resistance is now eyed back at 1.2731/77 with medium-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-day close (HDC) / 38.2% retracement at 1.2857-1.2900. Ultimately, a breach / close above the July high / September low-day close (LDC) at 1.3045 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

A break below this key pivot zone / 1.2571 would threaten another bout of accelerated declines within subsequent support objectives eyed at the 2022 December HDC at 1.2423 and the October 2023 high / 2024 LDC at 1.2337/49- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / prince inflection.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The GBP/USD breakdown is approaching a major support pivot and while a break of the monthly opening-range keeps the focus lower, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into this zone. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards the 1.26-handle- rallies should be capped by 1.2773 IF price is heading for a larger breakdown with a close below 1.2571 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline.

Keep in mind we get the release of UK GDP and US retail sales tomorrow with key UK inflation data on tap next week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes for guidance. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar-GBP USD Data Releases- GBPUSD Weekly Event Risk-11-14-2024

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros British Pound GBP USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 02:01 PM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 05:54 PM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 27, 2024 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.