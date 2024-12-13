EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024

The EUR/USD managed to bounce back to the $1.05 area after testing liquidity below this month’s earlier low of 1.0460 this morning, where traders apparently took profit after a 5-day losing run. The EUR/USD outlook remains negative, however, even if ECB President Christine Lagarde was not as dovish as some might have expected given the political and economic situations in the Eurozone.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 8:06 AM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD managed to bounce back to the $1.05 area after testing liquidity below this month’s earlier low of 1.0460 this morning, where traders apparently took profit after a 5-day losing run. The EUR/USD outlook remains negative, however, even if ECB President Christine Lagarde was not as dovish as some might have expected given the political and economic situations in the Eurozone. Investors are looking forward to potentially the last important week of the year next week, where the Fed and a few other central banks are set to deliver their rate expectations. The broken 1.0500 handle is now the most important technical level to watch.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Dollar remains largely on the front-foot ahead of FOMC

 

This week’s US CPI data revealed no unexpected surprises, although PPI came in a bit hotter. Still, traders felt quite confident to cement their expectations for a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year on Wednesday of next week. A 25-basis-point reduction is now almost fully priced in, leaving the Fed with little room to deviate without triggering significant market disruption. The key question remains whether the Fed will pause rate cuts in early 2025 or continue with 25-basis-point reductions at upcoming meetings.

 

Jerome Powell’s comments last month – emphasising that downside risks to the labour market had eased while inflation proved more stubborn than anticipated – have heightened speculation about a possible hawkish cut. So, Powell’s latest comments at the press conference and the Fed’s forward guidance will be crucial i.e., the updates projections on the economy and interest rates are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping market reactions.

 

For what it is worth, I think we will see a hawkish rate cut. President-elect Trump’s policy agenda – including immigration controls, tariffs, and personal and corporate tax cuts – is likely to prompt the Fed to indicate a more gradual and restrained path of easing through 2025. This should keep the dollar largely supported, keeping the EUR/USD outlook modestly bearish.

 

PMIs and central bank bonanza could influence EUR/USD outlook

 

In the week ahead, we will hear from the US Federal Reserve (Wednesday), Bank of England and Bank of Japan (both on Thursday) among others. Ahead of these central bank meetings, there are not many super important macro releases left until the new year. But watch the global PMIs on Monday as they could influence major FX pairs and indices before the focus shifts to rate decisions. With the Eurozone economy struggling, the German and French data will be particularly important for the EUR/USD. On Thursday, the European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points, and we saw an immediate positive response in the DAX and, eventually, a negative one in the EUR/USD. To me that suggests traders are not convinced we have seen a EUR/USD bottom yet.

 

 

Technical EUR/USD outlook: Key levels to watch

 

eur/usd outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD remains under pressure, with the focus firmly on its behaviour around the key 1.05 level. The pair has repeatedly struggled to rally decisively from here and has returned to this psychologically significant zone once again. For now, price action remains heavy. A weekly close below 1.05 today would mark a further bearish signal, potentially paving the way for a re-test of the November low at 1.0333, with the possibility of extending lower.

 

On the other hand, bullish traders will need to wait for a clear signal. The EUR/USD has approached the 1.06 resistance area (1.0595–1.0610) but has yet to break through convincingly. A decisive move above this level could trigger a short-squeeze rally towards 1.0700, with further upside targets near 1.0780.

 

One alternative bullish scenario to watch for is if the pair breaks below the November low at 1.0333 but quickly reclaims the level, forming a false-break reversal pattern.

 

In either case, confirmation is essential. For now, my preferred approach remains to look for bearish setups at resistance, particularly near former support zones.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Forex Forex Friday Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
Today 01:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 AM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 13, 2024 01:06 PM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 12, 2024 10:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.