Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound

Euro rallied 2.5% off the yearly low with EUR/USD carving the December opening-range just below a key pivot zone. Battlelines drawn on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Tuesday 9:01 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Euro snaps three-week sell-off, rebounds off key technical support- resistance in view
  • EUR/USD monthly opening-rang taking shape- threat for larger bear-market recovery
  • Resistance 1.0587-1.0602, 1.0670/81, 1.0730 (key)- Support 1.0340-1.0405 (key), ~1.0305, 1.0200/04

Euro is attempting to recover off the yearly low with EUR/USD carving the December opening-range just below a major pivot zone. The focus is on a possible breakout in the days ahead with US non-farm payrolls on tap into the close of the week. Battle lines drawn on the Euro short-term technical charts into the open of the month.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this EUR/USD technical setup and more. Join live Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart-EURUSD Daily-EUR USD Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-12-3-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Short-term Technical Outlook we noted that the EUR/USD sell-off was attempting to break the yearly lows bears eyeing a, “massive pivot zone at 1.0340-1.0406- a region defined by the 2017 low, the 2017 LDC, and the 50% retracement of the broader 2022 advance (an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached).” Euro registered an intraday low at 1.0333 last week before rebounding sharply into the close of November. A recovery of more than 2.5% failed on Friday at the 2023 low-week close (LWC) / April low at 1.0587-1.0602- looking for inflection off this pivot zone early in the month.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart-EURUSD 240min -EUR USD Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-12-3-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within the confines of a proposed ascending pitchfork with the pullback rebounding off the 25% parallel yesterday. Initial support rests with the 2023 low-day close (LDC) at 1.0466 with a break / close below the 1.0340-1.0406 pivot zone needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline. Subsequent support objectives eyed at the lower parallel (currently ~1.0305) and 1.0200/04- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 advance and the 1.618% extension of the September decline. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

A topside breach above 1.0587-1.0602 would threaten a larger correction towards the 38.2% retracement / June LDC at 1.0670/81 and upper parallel. Ultimately, a breach / close above the November high-day close (HDC) at 1.0730 would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month / a larger trend reversal is underway with subsequent resistance objectives seen at the August low / October LDC at 1.0777/82 and the 200-day moving average (currently near ~1.0848).

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2024

Bottom line: Euro responded to major support last week the focus into the start of the month is on this rebound. From a trading standpoint, losses would need to be limited to the 1.04-handle IF EUR/USD is heading for a larger recovery here with a close above 1.06 needed to shift the near-term focus higher. Ultimately, rallies would need to be limited to 1.0730 for the September downtrend to remain viable with a close below 1.0340 needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline.

For now, look for a breakout of the monthly opening-range which is taking shape just below resistance. Keep in mind we get the release of US non-farm payrolls on Friday- stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Euro Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD trade levels.

Key EUR/USD Economic Data Releases

 Eurozone US Economic Calendar- EURUSD Data Releases- EUR USD- NFP employment-12-3-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
Today 01:51 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings
Today 01:32 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:17 AM
Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
Today 08:56 AM
AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
Today 03:22 AM
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
Yesterday 10:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
December 3, 2024 02:01 PM
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Breakdowns
    By:
    James Stanley
    November 24, 2024 03:00 AM
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Push Towards Parity
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 22, 2024 04:52 PM
        Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Test II at 1.0500, EUR/JPY Breakdown
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 21, 2024 04:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.