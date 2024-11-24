Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Breakdowns

The Euro continued it’s Q4 descent against the US Dollar but it’s the recent build of bearish price action in EUR/JPY that’s of interest going into next week.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 23, 2024 10:00 PM
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

The Euro’s painful Q4 has continued through another week. It was just two months ago that many were touting Euro strength as EUR/USD grinded at resistance around the 1.1200 handle. But now that we’re a little more than halfway through Q4, a very different trend has taken-over.

Last week saw re-test of the same 1.0500 level that had set the lows in Q4 of last year, and that even led to a bit of a bounce. That bounce held through the weekly open, with prices pushing up for a re-test of the 1.0600 level and, eventually, a re-test of the 1.0611 Fibonacci level. And that’s around where bulls lost control and bears started to take back-over with a massive push in the back-half of the week to establish fresh two-year lows in EUR/USD.

That 1.0611 level seems particularly important. It’s the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move, and the 61.8% retracement from that same setup is what helped to hold the highs last year. But, perhaps more importantly, the 23.6% retracement plots at 1.0200 and this would be the next support level below last week’s low. That price is also confluent with the 38.2% retracement of the 2022-2023 move, so there’s additional reference there for support potential above parity if sellers can continue driving the move early next week.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 112224 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Daily

 

From the daily chart we can see an extended underside wick from that Friday sell-off. And, notably, prices pushed back above the 50% mark of the 2022-2023 major move. That intra-day bounce provides a couple of different items of interest for next week as something like that can often be driven by profit taking after a breakdown type of move. If that bounce can continue, it sets the stage for another test of the 1.0500 handle. And if sellers do stretch the move, the low of 1.0333 becomes an ideal spot to look for a short-term support test given how quickly the bounce showed on Friday.

And if sellers can force a stretched move down to the 1.0200 handle, then 1.0333 becomes a spot of interest for lower-high resistance in continuation scenarios.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 112224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

I looked at both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY on Thursday as the EUR/USD breakdown was beginning. And I had also looked at EUR/JPY on Wednesday afternoon, when it was testing a big spot of resistance at the 163.90 level.

On Wednesday I looked at EUR/JPY as a more attractive venue for Yen-strength scenarios and that’s what started to play out on Thursday morning. And as we wind towards the end of the week, the move in EUR/JPY even looks a bit cleaner, in my opinion, as the weekly low printed right at the 160.00 psychological level.

But, perhaps more to the point, both USD and EUR/USD are stretched. And while that does not preclude continuation, it does make the prospect of chasing each a bit more daunting. EUR/JPY, on the other hand, has been grinding a series of lower-lows and lower-highs and would seem to have potential for further development of bearish trends.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

 eurjpy daily 112224

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD Strength v/s Yen Strength

 

When comparing EUR/USD to EUR/JPY, the question would come down to what may have greater potential for strength in the days, weeks, or months ahead. From the chart with recent price action, the USD has clearly been the outlier there. But next month brings a policy review from the Bank of Japan and with USD/JPY starting to lag other major pairs this week, there could be an opportunity for bearish scenarios in USD/JPY. And if that comes to fruition, much like we saw in July and August, there could be an abundance of opportunity for trends in pairs like EUR/JPY.

This is just projection, of course, and we still can’t say that USD/JPY is in a bearish position from longer-term charts as the pair has continued to hold higher-lows. It is notable, however, that even as USD-strength was on full display against the Euro last week, USD/JPY failed to make a fresh high. But from the EUR/JPY chart, that bearish sequencing has been quite clear, and this provides some structure to work with as we move into next week.

Prior support swings around 162.04 and 163.21 could be of particular interest for bearish continuation setups in EUR/JPY.

 

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Chart

eurjpy four hour 112224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Euro Talking Points:

 

EUR/USD AD

 

The Euro’s painful Q4 has continued through another week. It was just two months ago that many were touting Euro strength as EUR/USD grinded at resistance around the 1.1200 handle. But now that we’re a little more than halfway through Q4, a very different trend has taken-over.

Last week saw re-test of the same 1.0500 level that had set the lows in Q4 of last year, and that even led to a bit of a bounce. That bounce held through the weekly open, with prices pushing up for a re-test of the 1.0600 level and, eventually, a re-test of the 1.0611 Fibonacci level. And that’s around where bulls lost control and bears started to take back-over with a massive push in the back-half of the week to establish fresh two-year lows in EUR/USD.

That 1.0611 level seems particularly important. It’s the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move, and the 61.8% retracement from that same setup is what helped to hold the highs last year. But, perhaps more importantly, the 23.6% retracement plots at 1.0200 and this would be the next support level below last week’s low. That price is also confluent with the 38.2% retracement of the 2022-2023 move, so there’s additional reference there for support potential above parity if sellers can continue driving the move early next week.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 112224 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Daily

 

From the daily chart we can see an extended underside wick from that Friday sell-off. And, notably, prices pushed back above the 50% mark of the 2022-2023 major move. That intra-day bounce provides a couple of different items of interest for next week as something like that can often be driven by profit taking after a breakdown type of move. If that bounce can continue, it sets the stage for another test of the 1.0500 handle. And if sellers do stretch the move, the low of 1.0333 becomes an ideal spot to look for a short-term support test given how quickly the bounce showed on Friday.

And if sellers can force a stretched move down to the 1.0200 handle, then 1.0333 becomes a spot of interest for lower-high resistance in continuation scenarios.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 112224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

I looked at both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY on Thursday as the EUR/USD breakdown was beginning. And I had also looked at EUR/JPY on Wednesday afternoon, when it was testing a big spot of resistance at the 163.90 level.

On Wednesday I looked at EUR/JPY as a more attractive venue for Yen-strength scenarios and that’s what started to play out on Thursday morning. And as we wind towards the end of the week, the move in EUR/JPY even looks a bit cleaner, in my opinion, as the weekly low printed right at the 160.00 psychological level.

But, perhaps more to the point, both USD and EUR/USD are stretched. And while that does not preclude continuation, it does make the prospect of chasing each a bit more daunting. EUR/JPY, on the other hand, has been grinding a series of lower-lows and lower-highs and would seem to have potential for further development of bearish trends.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

 eurjpy daily 112224

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD Strength v/s Yen Strength

 

When comparing EUR/USD to EUR/JPY, the question would come down to what may have greater potential for strength in the days, weeks, or months ahead. From the chart with recent price action, the USD has clearly been the outlier there. But next month brings a policy review from the Bank of Japan and with USD/JPY starting to lag other major pairs this week, there could be an opportunity for bearish scenarios in USD/JPY. And if that comes to fruition, much like we saw in July and August, there could be an abundance of opportunity for trends in pairs like EUR/JPY.

This is just projection, of course, and we still can’t say that USD/JPY is in a bearish position from longer-term charts as the pair has continued to hold higher-lows. It is notable, however, that even as USD-strength was on full display against the Euro last week, USD/JPY failed to make a fresh high. But from the EUR/JPY chart, that bearish sequencing has been quite clear, and this provides some structure to work with as we move into next week.

Prior support swings around 162.04 and 163.21 could be of particular interest for bearish continuation setups in EUR/JPY.

 

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Chart

eurjpy four hour 112224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Euro Euro Price Outlook EUR EUR JPY EUR/USD

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
By:
David Song
Today 07:55 PM
    aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 07:14 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:28 PM
        channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
        USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
        By:
        David Song
        Today 03:56 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.