FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?

The FTSE 100 is hoping to end its longest losing streak since mid-2019 today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 22, 2023 4:31 AM
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 has fallen for seven consecutive sessions, marking its longest losing streak since mid-2019. The index is trying to end that rout today.

RS Group is the biggest gainer this morning, up over 3% at 726.80p after being upgraded to Outperform by BNPP Exane, which signalled there is significant upside potential with its target price of 965p.

Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore are all up over 1% today, with Asian markets having found some support on hopes that the Chinese government is making more significant interventions to revive the economy.

That is allowing them to shrug off results out from Australian giant BHP Group, which posted a sharper drop in earnings than anticipated in the recently-ended financial year as commodity prices weakened, resulting in its dividend being cut by more than half. CEO Mike Henry said the situation in China, a major buyer of commodities, was “a bit uncertain” and admitted that the government’s efforts to stimulate the economy was “not translating as effectively into changes on the ground as certainly we were anticipating” while speaking on Bloomberg TV.

 

FTSE 100 analysis: Winners and losers

Below is a table outlining the biggest movers in the FTSE 100 in early trade today:

Winners

%

Losers

%

RS Group

3.4%

Pershing Square

-0.5%

Anglo American

1.7%

AB Foods

-0.4%

Fresnillo

1.7%

Unilever

-0.4%

CRH

1.7%

F&C Investment Trust

-0.4%

Glencore

1.5%

BP

-0.3%

Rolls Royce

1.5%

Phoenix Group

-0.3%

Antofagasta

1.5%

Haleon

-0.3%

Kingfisher

1.5%

Rentokil

-0.3%

Centrica

1.4%

Ocado

-0.2%

Endeavour Mining

1.3%

Shell

-0.2%

 

FTSE 100 outlook: Where next?

The FTSE 100 has been setting a series of lower-highs since peaking in February, but has found a reliable support at 7,257 to 7,206. Buyers have returned to the market the last eight times it has reached this level and that is proving true again today. The fact the RSI also slipped into oversold territory at this level in March, July and this week also reinforces the idea that this is as low as sellers can push the index for now.

We have seen the index rally every time it has rebound from these levels over the past eight months, although it is no longer able to set higher-highs as the falling trendline that can be traced back to February continues to provide resistance. This signals that sellers are returning to the market earlier and buyers are losing steam early each time. We could see the index return back to the trendline if this pattern continues. The pinbar we saw yesterday showed buyers experienced a strong rejection when they tried to push the price higher, so it will be interesting to see if they can make more progress today or whether sellers will keep the upper hand.

On the downside, a close below 7,257 would mark a new lower-low. Any slip below 7,200 could signal the start of a sharper reversal.

Can the FTSE 100 end its longest losing streak since mid-2019 today?
Related tags: FTSE 100 UK 100 Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Today 07:27 PM
US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
Today 05:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:14 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 04:20 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - January 13, 2025
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 30, 2024 10:13 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.