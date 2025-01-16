How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?

Broad stock market indices like the S&P 500 usually rise, regardless of who is in office.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 1:00 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The following article is an excerpt from our FREE US Election Guide that analyzes how US Presidential elections have historically impacted the US dollar, stock market, and gold that we are republishing the in the run-up to the inauguration on January 20th. Please click the link above for more election analysis!


How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?

Before delving too deeply into the specifics, it’s important to remember one key fact when analyzing the impact of US elections on the stock market: Broad stock market indices like the S&P 500 usually rise, regardless of who is in office.

Since 1961, the S&P 500 has generally seen positive returns across presidential terms, with Richard Nixon and George W. Bush being the only two exceptions in the last 60+ years:

 sp500_performance_by_president_09112024

Source: StoneX. TradingView Data.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Data includes the price-only return of the S&P 500, excluding dividends. *Biden Presidency returns though the end of Q1 2024.

In other words, while some readers may be tempted to dramatically adjust their portfolio or trading strategy based on their political beliefs about the chief resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it’s important to remember that hundreds of millions of Americans (and billions of citizens around the globe) will still wake up the next day and trudge off to work, contributing to continued profitability and innovation at the large companies that make up the stock market.

Getting a bit more granular, many analysts have identified a potential 4-year Presidential Cycle, where stock market returns have historically been lower in the first half of a President’s term before relatively strong third and fourth years in office. The general explanation for this theory is that when a newly-elected President takes office, he often focuses on fulfilling campaign promises around non-economic priorities like social welfare issues before pivoting back to boosting the economy to bolster his chances of getting re-elected (or getting members of his party re-elected).

 sp500_4_year_presidential_cycle_performance_09112024

Source: Stock Trader’s Almanac, US Global Investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

As the chart above shows, the S&P 500’s long-term track record displays this pattern, though it’s worth noting that, like many published market anomalies, the relationship has been less clear in recent years:

 sp500_performance_by_year_over_time_09112024

Source: WT Wealth Management. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Of course, the President isn’t the only relevant politician in the country – looking at which party controls Congress can also be informative for traders. Perhaps not surprisingly, under both Democratic and Republican Presidents, the best annualized returns for the S&P 500 have been realized under a divided Congress, where one party controls the House or Senate and the other party holds a majority in the second chamber:

 sp500_performance_by_congress_and_presiodent_09112024

Source: YCharts. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Historically, the S&P 500 has also seen lower returns on average during periods when Democrats have held majorities in both the House of Representative and the Senate, though the market has generally seen positive returns regardless of the composition of the national government.

While it may be beneficial to keep these historical patterns in the back of your mind, more immediate policy, geopolitical, and valuation considerations tend to be more potent drivers for stock market performance.

The following article is an excerpt from our FREE US Election Guide that analyzes how US Presidential elections have historically impacted the US dollar, stock market, and gold that we are republishing the in the run-up to the inauguration on January 20th. Please click the link above for more election analysis!


Related tags: US SP 500 Election US Election Insights

Latest market news

USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 12, 2024 02:29 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 3, 2024 04:58 PM
      GettyImages-485112085
      How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 17, 2024 05:20 PM
        S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 11, 2024 07:45 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.