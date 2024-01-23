NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem

New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem like Australia, limiting the likelihood of a near-term interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBNZ) in the absence of a n abrupt global economic downturn. The NZD/USD is bid as rate cut bets are trimmed.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:31 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • New Zealand CPI grew 0.5% in Q4, in line with expectations and the weakest increase since late 2020
  • Non-tradable inflation remained sticky, printing a quarterly increase of 1.1%.
  • NZD/USD has rallied following the inflation report. Direction later in the session is likely to be influenced by the performance of Chinese equity markets

New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem like Australia, limiting the likelihood of a near-term interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBNZ) in the absence of a n abrupt global economic downturn. The NZD/USD is bid as rate cut bets are trimmed.

Domestic price pressures remain elevated

Consumer price inflation (CPI) rose a modest 0.5% in the December quarter, seeing the annual increase decelerate to 4.7%. Both matched market expectations, and while still above the midpoint of the RBNZ’s 1-3% annual inflation target, it mirrors the disinflationary picture seen in other advanced economies around the world before it.

However, upon closer inspection, the subdued quarterly increase revealed the slowdown was driven by weakness in volatile trade prices with non-tradable prices – which reflect domestic factors -- rollicking along at a quarterly pace of 1.1%, three-tenths higher than expectations. Over the year, domestic-driven inflation remained sticky at 5.9%.

<

Market Outlook AUD/USD

NZD/USD has eyes on Chinese equities

The reaction in NZD/USD to the inflation report details was immediate with the pair surging more than 0.4%, printing a bullish engulfing candle on the four-hourly chart in the process. But whether the Kiwi can maintain these domestic-driven gains beyond the short-term is questionable, especially with so many major macro risk events to contend with in the coming days.

Even with the constructive price action, it’s clear FX traders are highly attune to developments in Chinese equities right now, meaning the performance of mainland markets today could play an outsized role in dictating how the NZD/USD fares. The RBNZ will also release its preferred underlying inflation reading – the sectoral factor model – at 3pm Wellington time, providing another risk event to navigate.

nzd Jan 24

On the charts, NZD/USD is attracting bids on dips towards .6066, bouncing off the level on several occasions this week. Below, further support is located at .6000. On the topside, resistance is found at .6133 and again at .6185. While NZD/USD has produced a series of lower highs in recent days, of note, RSI has broken its downtrend dating back to late 2023, suggesting downside momentum is waning. 

Over a longer timeframe, it looks like a head-and-shoulders pattern may also be forming, but that’s something to consider for another day.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: NZD USD FX RBNZ Fundamentals

Latest market news

US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:47 AM
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
Yesterday 05:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_08
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:57 AM
    NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 10:42 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        NZ dollar takes flight as RBNZ strike a hawkish tone (NZD/USD, AUD/NZD)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 29, 2023 02:12 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.