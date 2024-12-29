US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024

The US economy performed better-than-expected in 2024, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgrading its growth forecast for the region.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:00 AM
US_flag_NYC
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

The US economy performed better-than-expected in 2024, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgrading its growth forecast for the region, and the resilience may persist in 2025 as the Federal Reserve unwinds its restrictive policy.

IMF World Economic Outlook (October 2024)

According to the IMF, Advanced Economies are projected to grow 3.2% in 2025, with the US expected to expand 2.2%.

IMF World Economic Outlook Projection 12162024

Source: IMF

Even though economic activity in the US is anticipated to slow in 2025, the IMF may continue to revise its growth forecast as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remains ‘committed to maintaining our economy’s strength by supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to our 2 percent goal.’

In turn, the FOMC may further unwind its restrictive policy in an effort to prevent a recession, and the strength in the US economy may carry into 2025 amid the upward revisions in the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Model

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 12182024

Source: Atlanta Fed

According to the model, the ‘estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.2 percent on December 18, up from 3.1 percent on December 17.’

In response, the FOMC may continue to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as ‘recent indicators suggest economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace,’ and the central bank may stay on track to implement less rate-cuts in 2025 as ‘the median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9% at the end of next year’ instead of the 3.4% forecast at the September meeting.

With that said, the stronger-than-expected US economy may continue to sway the Fed as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges that ‘it's pretty clear we have avoided a recession.’

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: US Dollar David Song

Latest market news

Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
December 27, 2024 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 12, 2024 03:47 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 11, 2024 05:08 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 10, 2024 07:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.