USD/JPY Pulls Back as EUR/JPY Tests Key Resistance at 160.00

JPY strength ran into the December open but since USD/JPY and EUR/JPY set fresh lows last Tuesday, prices have been pulling back.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Monday 2:40 PM
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • Yen strength showed against both the US Dollar and Euro and those themes remained through last week’s open.
  • Both pairs set lows on Tuesday and have been pulling back since. The question now is whether bigger picture bearish trends hold lower-high resistance, or whether bulls can chew through 160.00 in EUR/JPY and encounter 151.95 in USD/JPY.
  • I’ll be looking at the pairs from a few different time frames in the weekly webinar, and you’re welcome to join: Click here for registration information.

After showing a consistent string of losses in the first month and a half of Q4 trade, JPY strength started to appear a few weeks ago, and led to a strong start to the month of December. The currency was especially strong against the Euro following a lower-high resistance hold just below the 165.00 handle. Last week, EUR/JPY set a fresh two-month-low at the 156.41 Fibonacci level, a spot of support confluent with a trendline taken from August and September swing-lows.

I had looked at this in last week’s article and video and since then, the pair has built a pullback, initially starting with a doji on the daily chart that’s since led to a rally up to the 160.00 psychological level.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

eurjpy daily 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

In last week’s article I had identified a few different spots of resistance potential, with the 160.00 level being the third area of interest. The nearest at the time was a zone running from 158.04-158.24, and that initially held resistance on the trendline bounce before bulls were ultimately able to chew through that area, turning it into support shortly after the weekly open.

That has since led to a rally up to the 160.00 level, which holds resistance, as of this writing, and the same swing high from last week at 160.34 helps to demarcate a resistance zone around the big figure.

From the daily chart above, this would be an ideal spot for lower-high resistance to hold, if bears do still want to retain control of the trend. For support, 159.10 remains of interest which is then followed by the same 158.04-158.24 zone that was in-play to start this week.

For deeper resistance, 160.55, 160.90 and 162.00 all hold some level of appeal should prices breakout above the 160 psychological level.

 

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

eurjpy four hour 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

While EUR/JPY is already working on a key resistance level, USD/JPY is a little further away from the spot that I’ve been tracking for a similar purpose. In USD/JPY, it’s the 151.95 level that looms large and this was the same price that set the high in Q4 of 2022 and 2023 before coming in as support in May of this year. That price is also currently confluent with the 200-day moving average, which held the lows in November just before election results came in and then showed as resistance briefly when prices were pushing-lower late last month.

That remains a big spot for USD/JPY and like 160.00 in EUR/JPY above, it would be an ideal spot for bears to defend as lower-high resistance if they did want to retain control of the trend.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12924 bChart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Shorter-Term

 

At this point the 150.77 level is of note for shorter-term looks. This is the 50% mark of the same Fibonacci retracement that set the highs in mid-November. The 61.8% retracement of that same Fibonacci setup had held support as the descending triangle and the 50% mark at 150.77 caught the lows on the initial break, leading to the bounce up to 151.95 and the 200-day moving average; and then set resistance early last week before bears tried to take out the 150.00 level.

Now it’s higher-low support potential, setting the stage for a possible resistance test of the 151.95 level. If bulls can force a breakout above that, then prior support at the 61.8% level of 153.41 would be of interest and that would be the next ideal spot for sellers to defend if they did have interest in retaining control of intermediate-term price action.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • Yen strength showed against both the US Dollar and Euro and those themes remained through last week’s open.
  • Both pairs set lows on Tuesday and have been pulling back since. The question now is whether bigger picture bearish trends hold lower-high resistance, or whether bulls can chew through 160.00 in EUR/JPY and encounter 151.95 in USD/JPY.
  • I’ll be looking at the pairs from a few different time frames in the weekly webinar, and you’re welcome to join: Click here for registration information.

 

USDJPY AD

 

After showing a consistent string of losses in the first month and a half of Q4 trade, JPY strength started to appear a few weeks ago, and led to a strong start to the month of December. The currency was especially strong against the Euro following a lower-high resistance hold just below the 165.00 handle. Last week, EUR/JPY set a fresh two-month-low at the 156.41 Fibonacci level, a spot of support confluent with a trendline taken from August and September swing-lows.

I had looked at this in last week’s article and video and since then, the pair has built a pullback, initially starting with a doji on the daily chart that’s since led to a rally up to the 160.00 psychological level.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

eurjpy daily 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

In last week’s article I had identified a few different spots of resistance potential, with the 160.00 level being the third area of interest. The nearest at the time was a zone running from 158.04-158.24, and that initially held resistance on the trendline bounce before bulls were ultimately able to chew through that area, turning it into support shortly after the weekly open.

That has since led to a rally up to the 160.00 level, which holds resistance, as of this writing, and the same swing high from last week at 160.34 helps to demarcate a resistance zone around the big figure.

From the daily chart above, this would be an ideal spot for lower-high resistance to hold, if bears do still want to retain control of the trend. For support, 159.10 remains of interest which is then followed by the same 158.04-158.24 zone that was in-play to start this week.

For deeper resistance, 160.55, 160.90 and 162.00 all hold some level of appeal should prices breakout above the 160 psychological level.

 

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

eurjpy four hour 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

While EUR/JPY is already working on a key resistance level, USD/JPY is a little further away from the spot that I’ve been tracking for a similar purpose. In USD/JPY, it’s the 151.95 level that looms large and this was the same price that set the high in Q4 of 2022 and 2023 before coming in as support in May of this year. That price is also currently confluent with the 200-day moving average, which held the lows in November just before election results came in and then showed as resistance briefly when prices were pushing-lower late last month.

That remains a big spot for USD/JPY and like 160.00 in EUR/JPY above, it would be an ideal spot for bears to defend as lower-high resistance if they did want to retain control of the trend.

 

USDJPY AD

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12924 bChart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Shorter-Term

 

At this point the 150.77 level is of note for shorter-term looks. This is the 50% mark of the same Fibonacci retracement that set the highs in mid-November. The 61.8% retracement of that same Fibonacci setup had held support as the descending triangle and the 50% mark at 150.77 caught the lows on the initial break, leading to the bounce up to 151.95 and the 200-day moving average; and then set resistance early last week before bears tried to take out the 150.00 level.

Now it’s higher-low support potential, setting the stage for a possible resistance test of the 151.95 level. If bulls can force a breakout above that, then prior support at the 61.8% level of 153.41 would be of interest and that would be the next ideal spot for sellers to defend if they did have interest in retaining control of intermediate-term price action.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley JPY USD/JPY EUR JPY

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM
BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
Today 03:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

canada_05
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:40 PM
    aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
    By:
    David Song
    Today 06:15 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 05:08 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.