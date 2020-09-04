040920 Us Pre OPen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 4, 2020 10:05 AM
2 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Futures remain under pressure after they closed sharply lower yesterday amid tech shares sell-off. Nasdaq 100 plunged 649 points (-5.2%), the largest decline since March. S&P 500 slumped 125 points (-3.5%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 807 points (-2.8%). The VIX Index, a measure of expected volatility, jumped 26.5% to a 3-month high of 33.60.

Later today, the closely watched non-farm payrolls report for August will be released (+1.35 million jobs, jobless rate at 9.8% expected). 

European indices are struggling to rebound. Research firm Markit has published August Construction PMI in the U.K. at 54.6 (vs 58.3 expected) and at 48.0 in Germany, vs 49.7 in July. The German Federal Statistical Office has reported July factory orders at +2.8%, below +5.0% on month expected.


Asian indices all closed in the red. This morning, official data showed that Australia's retail sales grew 3.2% on month in July (+3.3% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are posting a tentative rebound. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold gains ground as the US dollar consolidates before US jobs data.

Gold rose 8.16 dollars (+0.42%) to 1939.06 dollars.

The dollar index gained 0.05pt to 92.791.


US Equity Snapshot


AbbVie (ABBV), a pharmaceutical company, and I-MAB (IMAB) have reached a deal worth 2.9 billion dollars regarding a cancer treatment.




Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 5.40 dollars, beating estimates, up from 5.16 dollars a year earlier, on adjusted net revenue of 5.8 billion dollars, as expected, up from 5.5 billion dollars a year ago.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB), a personal care products manufacturer, announced that it has agreed to acquire Softex Indonesia, "a leader in the fast-growing Indonesian personal care market", in an all-cash transaction for 1.2 billion dollars from a group of shareholders including CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific.

Nordstrom's (JWN), the fashion retailer, long-term credit rating was downgraded to "BB+", or junk, from "BBB-" by S&P Global Ratings. The outlook remains negative.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), a designer of athletic accessories and apparel, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi.

Cooper (COO), a medical device company, released third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.28 dollars, exceeding the consensus, down from 3.23 dollars a year ago, on net sales of 578.2 million dollars, better than expected, down from 679.4 million dollars a year earlier.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:23 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
Today 07:11 AM
The Week Ahead: US Inflation, FOMC, ECB and BOJ meetings in focus
Today 01:42 AM
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
Yesterday 10:10 PM
Bulls back in charge, NASDAQ and S&P rally
Yesterday 07:18 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after the Fed’s hawkish pause
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:11 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:17 AM
        Energy
        FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 14, 2023 03:37 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.