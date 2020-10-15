15 10 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 15, 2020 10:05 AM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain under pressure after they sank further yesterday. Pessimistic sentiment grew after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated that a deal for further fiscal stimulus is unlikely before the November election.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release initial jobless claims in the week ending October 10 (0.82 million expected) and September import price index (+0.3% on month expected). The New York Federal Reserve will publish October Empire Manufacturing Index (14.0 expected). The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will report its Business Outlook Index for October (14.3 expected).

European indices are on the downside. France's INSEE has posted final readings of September CPI at +0.0% (vs +0.1% on year expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Australian ASX. The Australian economy shed 29,500 jobs in September (-40,000 jobs expected) and jobless rate edged up to 6.9% (7.0% expected) from 6.8% in August.

WTI Crude Oil futures are bullish. OPEC+ nations implemented 102% of agreed supply cuts in September. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil inventories dropped 5.4M barrels in the week ending October 9. Later today, the EIA will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

Gold loses some ground while the U.S dollar rebounds on fading U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold fell 7.73 dollars (-0.41%) to 1893.79 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.31pt to 93.689.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Morgan Stanley (MS), the banking group,posted third quarter net sales up 16% to 11.66 billion dollars, above estimates. Adjusted EPS increased to 1.59 dollar from 1.21 dollar. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, is surging before hours after posting fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.02 dollar, above estimates, vs 1.43 dollar a year earlier. Sales increased 2.3% to 34.75 billion dollars, beating expectations. Regarding current fiscal year, the company expects strong second half adjusted EPS growth.

United Airlines (UAL), the transportation company, reported third quarter adjusted LPS of 8.16 dollars, worse than anticipated, down from an EPS of 4.07 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 2.5 billion dollars, as expected, down from 11.4 billion dollars a year earlier.

Alcoa (AA), one of the largest American aluminum producers, dived after hours after saying it "expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment" in the fourth quarter. Separately, the company reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates. 

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), a biotech, "announced that the U.S. FDA approved Inmazeb for the treatment of infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus".

Roku (ROKU), the video streaming platform, was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at KeyBanc. 

Viacom (VIAC), the media company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays, with a 36 dollars share price target.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:20 PM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:28 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:44 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 5, 2023 12:46 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.