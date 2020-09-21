when the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 244 points (-0.88%) to 27657, the S&P 500 fell 37 points (-1.12%) to 3319 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 143 points (-1.30%) to 10936.Later today, In the U.S, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post(1.18 expected).as coronavirus cases are soaring in Europe with France and the U.K. cases reaching a four-month high while authority are taking various measures to avoid another lockdown.Asian indices ended significantly lower with the Hong Kong HSI losing 2.06%.The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. edged up to 255 as of September 18 from 254 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada rose to 64 from 52, according to Baker Hughes. The net long position of WTI crude oil increased 9.6% on week to 295,388 contracts as of September 15, reported the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Also, traders are closely watching if Libya is moving closer to reopening its oil industry.while theon tumbling stock markets.Gold fell 19.84 dollars (-1.02%) to 1931.01 dollars.The dollar index gained 0.36pt to 93.284.(ORCL), a computer technology company, announced that it was chosen to become TikTok's secure cloud technology provider and will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global, a new holding that will gather TikTok US operations. The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

(WMT), a retail group, said it has tentatively agreed to purchase 7.5% of TikTok Global as well as enter into commercial agreements to provide its ecommerce, fulfillment, payments and other omnichannel services to TikTok Global.(NKLA), the hydrogen-electric vehicles maker, is diving before hours as its founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton is stepping down.