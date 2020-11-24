EU indices still up | TA focus on CRH Plc

24 11 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 24, 2020 4:09 AM
2 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks lacked momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.20%, Germany's DAX edged down 0.08%, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.07%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.28%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
79% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 84% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
84% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.05pt to 22.49, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Banks, Energy
3mths relative low: Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Healthcare

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, basic resources, banks

Europe worst 3 sectors
health care, telecommunications, food & beverage


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.58% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -9.8%
GE 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate YoY final, exp.: -11.3%
FR 08:45: Nov Business Confidence, exp.: 93
FR 08:45: Nov Business Climate Indicator, exp.: 90
GE 10:00: Nov Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 90.3
GE 10:00: Nov Ifo expectations, exp.: 95
GE 10:00: Nov Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 92.7
UK 11:00: BoE Haskel speech
GE 11:40: 2-Year Schatz auction, exp.: -0.8%
UK 12:00: Nov CBI Distributive Trades, exp.: -23
GE 14:00: Bundesbank Mauderer speech
EC 14:15: ECB Schnabel speech
GE 17:00: Bundesbank Beermann speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD edged up to 1.1845 and GBP/USD advanced to 1.3330. USD/JPY held gains at 104.55.

Spot gold extended its decline to $1,825 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Compass Group, a food service company, posted full-year underlying EPS declined 77.8% on year to 18.6p and underlying operating profit slid 69.7% to 561 million pounds on revenue of 20.2 billion pounds, down 18.8%. 

CRH Plc, a building materials firm, issued a trading update: "Cumulative nine-month sales to the end of September amounted to 20.6 billion dollars, a decrease of 3% compared with the corresponding period in 2019, (...) EBITDA for the period was 3.4 billion dollars, up 1% on prior year and up 2% on a like-for-like basis (...) we expect full-year EBITDA to be in excess of 4.4 billion dollars for 2020."   
From a technical point of view, the stock is facing the key horizontal resistance around 3117p. A break above this level, would trigger the end of the trading range in place since June 2020 and would set targets towards the previous all-time high at 3430p and 3600p in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest, the two British banks, were downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Boerse, a stock market operator, said from September 2021, the benchmark index DAX will be expanded by ten members, to a total of 40 constituents.


#FRANCE#
Natixis, an investment bank, was downgraded to "underweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a pharmaceutical giant, announced a 2.5 billion dollars share buyback plan, starting immediately and will last into the first half of 2021.

Roche, a giant drugmaker, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application for its Xofluza as a treatment to prevent influenza.

Credit Suisse, a banking group, said it expects to book a 450 million dollars impairment charge on York Capital Management in 4Q results. The bank added: "The capital impact of this impairment is currently estimated to reduce our 4Q20 CET1 ratio by approximately 7 basis points. This impairment does not change our existing guidance for dividends and capital distributions in 2020 and 2021."


#SCANDINAVIA - DENMARK#
Danske Bank, a Danish bank, was downgraded to "underweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

Swedbank, a Nordic-Baltic banking group, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.

Hennes & Mauritz, a Swedish clothing-retail company, was upgraded to "buy" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.


EX-DIVIDEND
UBS Group (UBSG): $0.1825
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Yesterday 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Yesterday 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:21 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
      Downward trend
      Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      April 11, 2023 09:15 AM
        Research
        WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 5, 2023 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.