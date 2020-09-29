The S&P 500 Futures are losing some ground ahead of U.S presidential debate, after they continued their rally on Monday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report August(-0.1% on month expected). The Conference Board will report itsfor September (90.0 expected). SP Case Shiller will report itsfor July (+0.1% on month expected).France's INSEE has released September Consumer Confidence Index at 95 (vs 93 expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for August at 84,700 (vs 71,300 expected). The European Commission has reported the eurozone's September Economic Confidence Index rose from 87.5 to 91.1 (vs 89.0 expected).as the Hong Kong HSI and the Australian ASX ended in the red when the Japanese Nikkei and the Chinese CSI closed higher.WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change offor September 25.as thebefore the first Trump-Biden debate.Gold rose 7.58 dollars (+0.4%) to 1889.05 dollars while the dollar index fell 0.24pt to 94.039.(TSLA): Walmart Canada is more than tripling its reservations of Tesla Semi trucks. Walmart Canada is now reserving a total of 130 Tesla Semi trucks.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Dominion Energy (D), an electricity and natural gas supplier, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

(GOOGL), the tech giant, submitted new concessions to the European Commission, hoping to win approval for Fitbit planned acquisition.(EL), the cosmetics company, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.