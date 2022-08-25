Additional China stimulus helps stimulate the Aussie

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 9:04 PM
23 views
China flag
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

After trouble in the housing market and a recent bout of poor data from China, including weak Retail Sales and Industrial Production, China has implemented several stimuli polices to help the beleaguered sectors.  Earlier in the week, China announced plans for $29 billion in special loans to help troubled developers in the housing market.  In addition, it cut loan prime rates, including a 15bps cut in the 5-year.  This was viewed as helping the housing market, as this is the rate mortgage rates are based off.  Earlier today, China announced 19 additional policies to help the economy, worth $146 billion.  These policies will primarily support infrastructure projects.  However, although these may be positive steps towards helping housing and infrastructure, will it be enough to help the broader economy?

One currency that has seemed to get a bid on the back of the China news is the Aussie.  EUR/AUD had made a Year-to-Date high on February 4th near 1.6226 and quickly began a decent lower. Two months later, on April 5th, the pair made a low of 1.4320 as the Euro sold off due to a lack of commitment by the ECB to raise interest rates.  EUR/AUD then bounced just above the 50% retracement level from the February 4th highs to the April 5th lows, near 1.5273, in an ascending wedge formation.  The pair spiked through horizontal resistance at 1.5354 and resumed the prior trend lower, breaking below the ascending wedge on July 7th near 1.4975.  The target for the breakdown of an ascending wedge is a 100% retracement. Today, after the China stimulus announcements, EUR/AUD reached the 1.4320 level and is currently trading below it!

20220825 euraud daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/AUD can trade much lower than current levels.  The next level of support isn’t until the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level from the lows of August 14th to the highs of August 18th, at 1.4193.  Below there, horizontal support dating to lows of March 2017 cross at 1.3873, then the 2017 lows down at 1.3627.  However, if the break proves to be a false break below the prior support, resistance is just above at the at 1.4320.  Above there, horizontal resistance crosses at 1.4359 and then the highs from August 24th at 1.4465.

20220825 euraud 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

China has begun new economic stimulus measures.  But is it too little too late?  The Aussie doesn’t seem to think so. EUR/AUD has been selling off for a while but has become more aggressive once the stimulus measures were announced.  The pair sits just below a key support break.  Will it continue lower or will this prove to be a false breakdown?

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex fiscal stimulus EUR/AUD China

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
April 7, 2023 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 6, 2023 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 6, 2023 11:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.