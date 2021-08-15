Apple Eyes a Break of 150 AAPL EW FBHS

August 16, 2021 12:44 AM
It was volatile trade for metals last week which saw silver extend its slide and exceed our bearish target. Also covered in that video was Morgan Stanley, which reached the upper trendline of its bullish channel. Yet with no immediate signs of a top then it’s possible momentum may even break the channel to the upside.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4468 (0.16%), 13 August 2021

  • Consumer Staples (0.81%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.28%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 272 (53.86%) stocks advanced and 232 (45.94%) declined
  • 84.16% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 70.1% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.45%   -  eBay Inc  (EBAY.OQ) 
  • + 3.80%   -  Advanced Micro Devices Inc  (AMD.OQ) 
  • + 2.76%   -  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc  (REGN.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.50%   -  APA Corp (US)  (APA.OQ) 
  • -4.70%   -  Diamondback Energy Inc  (FANG.OQ) 
  • -4.57%   -  HP Inc  (HPQ.N) 


