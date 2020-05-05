Asia Morning US Stocks Up for Second Session

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 5, 2020 11:38 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday U.S. stocks posted gains for a second session. Market sentiment kept improving along with countries and U.S. states easing their coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points (+0.6%) to 23,883, the S&P 500 gained 25 points (+0.9%) to 2,868, and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 96 points (+1.1%) to 8,930.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Health Care Equipment & Services (+2.48%), Automobiles & Components (+2.05%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (+1.89%) sectors performed the best.

IPG Photonics (IPGP +21.0%), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY +8.8%), Mosaic (MOS +7.3%) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +6.0%) were top gainers.

On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -22.6%) and WestRock (WRK -17.3%) lost big.

On the technical side, about 22.8% (21.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 54.3% (62.4% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Markit U.S. Services Purchasing Mangers' Index (final reading) posted at 26.7 for April (27.0 expected), a record low. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index came in at 41.8 (37.8 expected), the lowest level since 2009.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported that Trade Deficit widened to 44.4 billion dollars in March (44.2 billion dollars expected).

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the White House coronavirus task force will wind down as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the outbreak.

European stocks rebounded, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index gaining 2.2%. Germany's DAX rebounded 2.5%, France's CAC climbed 2.4%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.7%.

U.S. Treasuries eased in price, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.652% from 0.636% Monday.

Spot gold price increased 5 dollars to $1,705 an ounce.

Oil prices continued their rally, boosted by improving market sentiment. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) surged 20.5% to $24.56 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures jumped 13.9% to $30.97 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.3% on day to 99.81, up for a second straight session.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:03 PM
    Uptrend
    Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:15 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 28, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 28, 2023 04:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.