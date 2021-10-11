ASX200 eases ahead of AU business and consumer confidence data

A strong rally on Friday helped the ASX200 close last week 1.9% higher at 7320, bringing a run of four straight losing weeks to an end.

October 11, 2021 4:33 AM
Australian flag

The bulk of the last week’s gains coming from the Energy (+4.6%) and Financial (3.3%) sectors, supported by the Materials sector as the price of iron ore rebounded following the return of Chinese markets from the “Golden Week” holiday period.

However, some uncertainty has returned this morning after an unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs number on Friday that threatens to spill into earnings season.

Along with ongoing questions around energy markets, the stress in China’s financial system, unsolved U.S. fiscal issues, slowing growth, and Fed tightening.

In response to some of these issues, influential U.S. bank Goldman Sachs over the weekend, cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and in 2022, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending.

In Australia this week, we get a look at how this morning’s exit from lockdown and the formal tightening of macroprudential policy by APRA last week has affected Business and Consumer confidence in Australia.

The NAB business conditions and confidence survey for September (tomorrow 11.30 am Sydney time) are expected to improve, as is consumer confidence (Wednesday 10.30 am Sydney time) due to rising vaccination rates and reopening roadmaps.

The decline from the August 7632.8 high is viewed as a correction, not a change of trend. However, a recovery back above trend channel resistance at 7420ish is needed to indicate the correction is complete and the uptrend has resumed.

Until then, a retest of the support provided by the September 7145 low, reinforced by the 100 day moving average at 7110, remains possible.   


 

ASX200 Daily Chart 11 oct

 

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 11th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation




 

Related tags: Stocks Equities Stock Index
Latest market news
View more news
US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
Today 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Brace for BoC
Today 06:42 PM
Gold Price Pushes Above December Opening Range
Today 04:10 PM
US CPI Preview: Could a HOT Inflation Report Revive a Fed Pause?
Today 02:17 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Trend Resistance
Today 01:52 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Stocks articles

US_flag_G_Washington
US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
By:
James Stanley
November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Grind as Yields Jump into the Election, FOMC
    By:
    James Stanley
    November 3, 2024 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones forecast: Stocks struggle amid election uncertainty, mixed data and oil selling
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 29, 2024 04:50 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow forecast: Key data, earnings and US election all coming up
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 27, 2024 08:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.