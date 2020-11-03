AUDUSD in play despite dovish RBA

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 3, 2020 5:33 PM
0 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday while equities rallied ahead of the U.S. Election. On the US economic data front, Factory Orders increased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.6% in August. Finally, Durable Goods Orders rose 1.9% on month in the September final reading (as expected), in line with the September preliminary reading. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending October 30th is expected. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change for October is expected to show that 650K jobs were added on month, compared to 749K jobs added in September. Finally, the Trade Deficit for September is expected to shrink to 63.9 billion dollars on month, from 67.1 billion dollars in August.           

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, JPY and USD. In Europe, no major economic data was released. 

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs. The pair was the largest gainer against its major pairs in Tuesday's trading after gaining 116 pips (1.64%) as traders risk appetite grew ahead of the U.S. election. The pair broke above a declining trend channel and a falling wedge reversal pattern. Could this be a resumption of the prior uptrend that began back in March? As long as 0.699 can hold as support, look for a continuation higher towards 0.725 resistance and ultimately a test of recent highs near 0.742.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.