AUDUSD returns to earth with a thud

March 8, 2022 5:15 AM
12 views
Research

Notably, the previously Teflon coated AUDUSD that has for the past three weeks been able to shrug off those very same concerns, supported by surging commodity prices, returned to earth with a thud.

Today's solid consumer and business confidence data has prevented the AUDUSD from building on its overnight falls. The ANZ/Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose by 0.9% last week to 100.1. A reading above 100 is considered positive, while below 100 is negative.

More importantly, the NAB Business Confidence index rose in February to 12.7 from an upwardly revised 4 in January. This was the highest reading in four months and showed broad-based improvement as the Omicron wave eased. 

Turning now to offshore influences, while the commodity story is likely to remain supportive of the AUDUSD, the economic outlook has now firmly shifted towards stagflation, just as the Federal Reserve commence rates lift-off next week. Additionally, the risks are the conflict in Ukraine will get worse before it gets better.

This suggests that in the medium term, the AUDUSD should continue to find sellers on rallies ahead of resistance .7500/.7555 and at higher levels trade more akin to that of a risk currency.

Conversely, at lower levels, we would expect the AUDUSD to find buyers back towards ,7250, reflecting the likelihood of supportive inflows from higher commodity prices and a geographical safe haven bid, as viewed the past three weeks. 

AUDUSD Daily Chart 8th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 8th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Today 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Today 04:33 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Today 03:06 PM
AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
Today 01:55 PM
S&P500 forecast, stocks rise as banking fears fade: US open
Today 01:07 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks bulls return
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trading FOREX articles

Australian flag
RBA Meeting Minutes continue to point to a slowing of RBA rate hikes and what next for the AUDUSD
By:
September 20, 2022 03:21 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Antipodean double header next test for AUDNZD
    By:
    September 14, 2022 06:43 AM
      Research
      Australian Consumer and Business confidence improves - but AUDUSD in wait and see mode
      By:
      September 13, 2022 03:47 AM
        Australian flag
        AU Q2 2022 GDP review and what comes next for the AUDUSD
        By:
        September 7, 2022 03:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.