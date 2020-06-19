Biggest Gainer at the Opening Bell Marathon Petroleum

June 19, 2020 12:57 PM
Oil refinery
On Friday morning, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of the largest U.S. oil refiners gapped up almost 9%.  

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Marathon Petroleum's stock price has been increasing inside of a rising channel that has been in place since mid-March. Today's price gap was a bullish signal considering that price was barely holding the 20-day moving average and stuck against the lower trend line for the prior 6 trading days, with a brief break below it. The RSI has also been advancing since mid-March and is currently holding above a rising trend line at around 60. Price is expected to continue its bullish trajectory towards the $45.00 level. If price can break through the $45.00 resistance it would clear a path towards the $52.00 level, as the $45.00 resistance is a major level going back to 2013. If price slips back towards the lower trend line and breaks below it, we would expect price to retrace to the $34.00 support and then to the $28.00 support.            



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.