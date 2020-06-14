Brilliance China Gathering Upside Momentum

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 14, 2020 11:46 PM
6 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

China Passenger Car Association reported that retail passenger vehicle sales in China grew 1.9% on year to 1.639 million units in May, the first increase since June last year. The industry group said the ongoing recovery is expected in June, supported by reopening of vehicle exhibitions.


In fact, Macquarie said Chinese automobile group Brilliance China's (1114-hk) joint venture BMW Brilliance kept outperforming the Chinese auto market in May, with double-digit growth in retail sales and wholesale shipments, benefiting from resilient demand from higher-income groups.


From a technical point of view, Brilliance China (1114-hk) is gathering upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a head and shoulder bottom pattern, with both 20-day and 50-day moving averages heading upward. The level at $6.60 might be considered as the nearest support, and a break above the nearest resistance would open a path to the next resistance at $9.35. Alternatively, losing $6.60 may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $6.00.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Today 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

channel_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 11:42 AM
    recession_02
    Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 06:53 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:01 AM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:06 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.