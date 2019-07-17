CHFJPY Could Be Set For Another Break Lower

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 18, 2019 12:35 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Since its bull-trap at the start of the month, a lower high appears to have formed and the cross is now testing a potential breakout level.

Two weeks ago, we noted that CHF/JPY’s bull-trap and subsequent crash through key support had slammed it back onto our bearish watchlist. Sometimes it can take a little longer than you’d like to migrate from the watchlist to a trade (and sometimes it simply never happens), but it now appears CHF/JPY is preparing for its next dip lower.

Over the past week, five doji’s have formed below 110 (one being a bearish pinbar) and yesterday was its most bearish day in two weeks. The 100-day average has capped the recent swing high and, whilst the 50-day is acting as support, a clear break of 109.21 support invalidates it and takes it back within its original range.

As a quick re-cap to the prior analysis, CHF/JPY has been trending lower in a choppy fashion since the 118.067 high. We suspect we’re nearing the end of anything choppy, sideways correction.

  • Near-term bias is for a break below 109.21, bringing the 108.22 low into focus.
  • Should the bearish trend, it should also break beneath the 2017 low.
  • A break back above 110 / 100-day MA invalidates the near-term, bearish bias.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Today 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Today 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Today 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 06:57 PM
    Research
    GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:01 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      BoE Preview: 25 bps hike and done?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:30 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 ahead ZEW sentiment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 05:47 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.