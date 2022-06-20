Commodities breaking lower as demand concerns intensify

Weakness in China, stagflation across the world and rising prices hurt demand

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 20, 2022 2:15 PM
Molten metal
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After a busy week for central bank meetings and sharp moves across financial markets, stock indices in Europe started the new week on a stronger footing this morning amid short covering and bargain hunting. But commodities painted a different picture. We saw Iron ore prices tumble overnight, while copper has extended its falls after dropping more than 6% on Friday. On Friday we also saw crude oil slump, with Brent shedding nearly 5% and WTI 6%. Both oil contracts have started the new week on the back foot, too. More losses could be on the way for commodities.

Demand concerns are on the rise because of growing expectations that the global economy is heading for a sharp slowdown in the coming months, with China – a major importer of commodities – being a major source for concern.

Without a doubt, demand for raw materials has dropped sharply because of troubles in China. Unlike the rest of the world, China, the world’s second largest economy, has been unable to put coronavirus behind it. As a result, it has been going into repeated lockdowns, which has had ramifications in all areas of its economy, not least the property market. This is reducing demand for metals such as copper and iron, used in the construction industry.

Globally, consumers’ disposable incomes have fallen sharply because of the big rise in inflation, hurting some emerging markets particularly badly. It is possible that the slowdown will be more severe than expected, and that’s what investors are worried about the most. If you look at recent price action across asset classes – from stocks to cryptos – they are all pointing to the same thing.

Brent crude oil has now reached a potential support area near $110 handle, which is where the long-term trend line comes into place:

220620 brent

So, a small bounce here may not come as major surprise. But if the trend breaks then we may see a sharp move down to $105 initially ahead of $100 thereafter.

Copper has now reached below $4.00 and thus created a new lower low:

220620 copper

Copper remains inside a bearish channel, so we are continuing to look to fade rallies into resistance and expect support levels to break down. The Fibonacci extension levels shown on the chart could be the next downside objective for the bears.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
 
 
 
Related tags: Commodities Trade Ideas Copper Crude Oil
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Commodities articles

Market trader analysing data
EU Open: Europe's Productivity Gap with the U.S. Widens & Coffee Futures Soar
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
December 16, 2024 09:18 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
        china_02
        Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 9, 2024 10:19 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.