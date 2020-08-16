Currency Pair of the Week AUDNZD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 16, 2020 6:15 PM
3 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

On August 8th, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) met and left rates unchanged at 0.25%.  However, they did say that they would begin buying 3-year bonds, something they haven’t done since May, as they try and target the short-term yield. At the time, the RBA had recognized recent localized shutdowns and said that rates would remain at current levels until inflation is sustainable within 2% to 3% target.  Since that meeting, the number of daily increases in coronavirus cases has slowed significantly (Melbourne down to 279 new cases on Sunday from 725 on August 5th), which is helping push the Australian Dollar higher.  RBA Governor Lowe said last week that he would prefer a weaker currency, however he recognized that the Aussie was not overvalued. The markets took this as a signal put push it higher!   RBA minutes from the August 8th meeting will be released this week.

As the number of coronavirus cases are decreasing in Australia, they are increasing in New Zealand.  After going over 100 days without any new coronavirus cases, New Zealand recently had an outbreak in Auckland and the city was put on lockdown.  As of Sunday, the number of recent new cases was up to 69.  There has been talk that the new outbreak could postpone September 19th general elections.  Prime Minister Arden said she will decide by Monday.  The Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ met last week, and as a result of the recent breakout, the central bank remained dovish.  They decided to leave rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, while increasing the asset purchase program to NZD100 billion.  The RBNZ also noted that if lockdowns increase, the central bank may have to bring rates below 0%.  As a result of the outbreaks and the RBNZ meeting, the Kiwi took a hit last week against major world currencies.

AUD/NZD has been trending higher after putting in a low of .9990 on  March 18th.  This week, the pair pushed through key horizontal resistance near 1.0860.  This level has acted as a magnet for the currency pair, oscillating around it since December 2013!  There is a long-term trendline which crosses just above near 1.1050.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a daily timeframe, AUD/NZD is running into a bit of resistance near the 127% Fibonacci extension level from the highs on June 2nd to the lows on July 13th, near 1.0970.  Above there is horizontal resistance near the psychological resistance level of 1.1000 and then the previously mentioned long-term trendline near 1.1050.  The RSI is also overbought, indicating the pair many be ready for a pullback.  First support is the long-term horizontal level at 1.0860.  Below that is trendline support from the lows of July 13th near 1.0810, then then horizontal support near 1.0750. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As long as coronavirus cases continue to rise in New Zealand and fall in Australia, AUD/NZD should remain bid.  The RBA and RBNZ will continue to craft monetary policy based off the increase or decrease in the number of new cases and lockdowns, however both have indicated “lower for longer”.  Watch for a short-term correction as the pair is running into resistance and the RSI is overbought.


Related tags: AUD Coronavirus Forex NZD Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.